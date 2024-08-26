Walk to Stop Suicide at Canalside, Buffalo on September 21, 2024

Just imagine if we could walk together toward a world without suicide. Since 2002, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) Out of the Darkness Walks have brought friends, neighbors, family members and colleagues together to walk through their communities to raise public awareness and funds to support suicide prevention, including education programs in local schools and workplaces; support for those who’ve lost loved ones; advocacy for critical mental health and suicide prevention legislation; and scientific research that helps us learn more how we can save more lives.

Join The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at Canalside at 8:30am on Saturday, September 21st for a day of hope, healing and community with over 2,500 people supporting friends, family members, organizations and community groups who have lost someone to suicide, and those who are supporting mental health awareness.

The Out of the Darkness walks help raise much needed funds for suicide prevention. Proceeds go directly to AFSP’s lifesaving research, education, advocacy and survivor support programming.

Lauren Calabrese, Buffalo Walk Chair shares: “The Buffalo Walk is an opportunity for individuals to be there for one another, whether you’re a survivor of suicide, someone struggling, or caring for someone who struggles. By participating, you are stepping into a growing movement of people sending the message that suicide can be prevented and that together, we can do more to save lives and support everyone’s mental health. We invite residents, organizations and businesses in Erie County to join us on September 21st.”

To register, form a team, volunteer or sponsor the event, visit afsp.org/buffalo.