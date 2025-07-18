United Way of Buffalo & Erie County Hosts National Summer Learning Day 2025

Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon and the City of Buffalo, in collaboration with United Way of Buffalo & Erie County’s Youth Access Coalition, proudly sponsored National Summer Learning Day 2025 on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at Canalside. The event was designed to further support Buffalo’s school-age children as part of a nationwide celebration promoting the importance of enriching summer learning programs which keep all children, especially the most vulnerable, engaged, safe, active and learning during the summer months. This year’s theme was “Learning Lifts Us — Let’s Raise Our Hands Together!”

National Summer Learning Day 2025 was hosted by the United Way’s Youth Access Coalition in collaboration with Live Well Erie, Say Yes Buffalo, and BestSelf Behavioral Health. Mayor Scanlon and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo sponsored the event as part of Mayor Scanlon’s literacy initiative, called Reading All-Stars - a new, year-round citywide initiative designed to encourage children to read and learn, well beyond the classroom. Today’s event brought over 1,600 young learners to Canalside, where they enjoyed a number of activities connected to Literacy and Learning, Arts, Wellness, Health & Sports, STEM, Community and Leadership.

Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon said, “Today, we celebrate more than just summer learning. We celebrate the belief that learning lifts us and when we raise our hands together, we rise together. National Summer Learning Day shines a light on the importance of summer learning in promoting academic success, personal growth and closing opportunity gaps. I am so grateful to our many educators, mentors and community leaders who work year-round to prepare our kids for future success. Taking part in afterschool programs, as well as summer programs, keeps our young people focused, engaged and on track.”

“Thank you to Mayor Scanlon and the City of Buffalo for supporting National Summer Leaning Day 2025,” said Trina Burruss, President and CEO, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County. “At the United Way, we believe every young person deserves to succeed. We empower children to reach their full potential by breaking down barriers to achievement, and our Youth Access Coalition brings together organizations who share a collective vision to positively impact the lives of school-age children.”

“Summer programs do more than keep kids learning—they strengthen entire families. By offering safe, enriching environments, they give children room to grow and caregivers the support they need to thrive. Learning lifts us all,” said Talisa King, National Afterschool Alliance Ambassador of the Year, and Live Well Erie Project Coordinator

Congressman Tim Kennedy said, "National Summer Learning Day is a reminder that education doesn’t take a summer break, and neither should our commitment to our students. When we invest in summer and afterschool programs, we aren't just filling time—we are fueling potential. These opportunities keep students learning, growing, and connected to the support systems they need to thrive. I’m proud to stand with the educators, families, and community partners who ensure that every child, no matter their zip code, has a shot at success.”

Research shows that the summer months are some of the most high-impact yet high- need times for America’s young people during their education and development. From reducing hunger and juvenile crime to promoting literacy, math, STEM, physical and mental health, structured, supervised and evidence-based summer programs provide solutions to numerous challenges facing communities, working families, and kids. Investing in our children is critical, now more than ever we call on all for support to protect and strengthen–– not weaken–– the institutions that make summer learning, meals, health, enrichment and employment opportunities possible for all students.

