Touch-A-Truck and Family Safety Fair Returns to the Niagara Power Vista

× 1 of 3 Expand AMD8245.jpg June 14, 2025 - Lewiston, New York -- New York Power Authority Touch-A-Truck event at the Niagara Power Vista. (Anne Dykstra/For the New York Power Authority) × 2 of 3 Expand AMD8490.jpg June 14, 2025 - Lewiston, New York -- New York Power Authority Touch-A-Truck event at the Niagara Power Vista. (Anne Dykstra/For the New York Power Authority) × 3 of 3 Expand AMD8282.jpg June 14, 2025 - Lewiston, New York -- New York Power Authority Touch-A-Truck event at the Niagara Power Vista. (Anne Dykstra/For the New York Power Authority) Todd Lippa, Canals Prev Next

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) will hold its annual Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. Dozens of oﬃcial and heavy equipment vehicles will be displayed outside the Niagara Power Vista at the Niagara Power Project, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston.

NYPA will showcase a variety of trucks and heavy equipment vehicles from its ﬂeet that are used for daily operations at the Niagara Power Project. NYPA operators and members of Local 2104 will be on hand to provide demonstrations and share information about the work they perform in generating power. Hot dogs prepared by Boy Scout Troop #855 will be available for purchase.

The annual event lets people of all ages learn about community and workplace safety by interacting ﬁrsthand with heavy equipment used by transportation and utility crews, law enforcement, public oﬃcials and other ﬁrst responders.

Expect a Truckload of Fun!

The Power Authority’s Robotics team will be onsite with its response truck and robotic dog, Gizmo. The team will also ﬂy drones and demonstrate NYPA’s remote robotic operations. NYPA’s robotics program enhances the safety, reliability and eﬃciency of operations. Through ongoing research, collaboration and a focus on sustainable practices, the program helps ensure a safe and resilient energy infrastructure.

The event will also feature the New York State Canal Corporation’s popular Model Lock—a working tabletop display that demonstrates how gravity and underwater valves move boats through the canal system. The Model Lock represents the 57 locks in the New York State Canal System today—35 of them on the Erie Canal. Each 10-foot section of a real lock holds approximately one million gallons of water.

A number of other companies, state agencies and local government departments from various sectors will also be on hand to join the fun, including: