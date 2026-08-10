Tifft Nature Preserve Officially Opens ADA-Compliant Accessible Trail with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences (BSNS) held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at Tifft Nature Preserve on Friday, August 7, 2026 to officially open its new $2.15 million accessible trail that is wheelchair, walker, and stroller friendly. The three-quarter-mile trail loop begins at the Herb and Jane Darling Environmental Education center and leads visitors through woods and around the Preserve’s Heritage Boardwalk in the cattail marshland.

The trail is the longest of its kind in Western New York. Open to visitors for free in all seasons, it features concrete walkways leading to the entrance and emergency exits of the Education Center, a compacted stone dust trail surface, simplified trail intersections and a rebuilt Heritage Boardwalk that is fully ADA-compliant.

Along with ensuring full ADA compliance, BSNS widened the boardwalk and added an elevated viewing area to create unobstructed views of Tifft’s cattail marsh.

“The completion of the Accessible Trail marks a major milestone in Tifft Nature Preserve’s 50-year legacy in Buffalo, which we will formally celebrate at the end of this month,” said Gary Siddall, President and CEO of the BSNS, which operates Tifft and the Buffalo Museum of Science. “Expanding access to the Preserve’s natural beauty to Western New Yorkers of all abilities is vital to ensuring everyone can experience the natural world around us right here in Buffalo’s backyard.”

The BSNS partnered with Nature’s Way Contracting, a New York State Women-Owned Enterprise based in Akron, NY, to complete the project. The Society received financial support for the accessible trail from Erie County, New York State, the Buffalo & Erie County Greenway Fund, NYS Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera, The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, and the Montgomery Family Foundation. The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo also provided the funds necessary to perform the feasibility study and develop the initial trail design with architectural firm Stantec.

“Tifft Nature Preserve is one of Erie County’s most unique natural spaces, and it should be accessible to everyone,” said Deputy Erie County Executive Lisa Chimera. “Erie County is proud to have invested $1.1 million to support improvements that remove barriers and expand access, helping visitors of all ages and abilities explore the trails, boardwalk and educational facilities. This investment will allow even more residents, families and students to experience and enjoy Tifft for years to come.”

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the beauty and wonder of the natural world, regardless of age or ability,” said Congressman Tim Kennedy. “This new accessible trail at Tifft Nature Preserve is an investment in environmental stewardship, education, and opportunity that will ensure that more Western New Yorkers can connect with nature, learn about the ecosystems that surround us, and develop a lifelong appreciation for protecting them. I was proud to secure $350,000 in state funding for this project during my tenure in the State Senate, and I'm grateful to the Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences, Erie County, and every partner who worked to make this vision a reality.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “Tifft Nature Preserve is a unique environmental gem nestled right within the heart of our city. An outdoor education center with a diverse habitat, not far from the industrial grain silos, Tifft offers residents an environmental oasis with a metropolitan backdrop. I am extremely proud that the $200,000 I've secured in state funding to help create an ADA-accessible trail for those with disabilities will allow even more of our neighbors to enjoy all of the wonderful trails that Tifft offers.”

Dan Castle, Erie County Environment and Planning Commissioner said, “Expanding opportunities for the public to enjoy Western New York’s remarkable waterfront and natural landscapes is at the heart of the Niagara River Greenway’s mission. Tifft Nature Preserve is one of our region’s most treasured ecological refuges, and this new accessible trail enhances the way visitors can experience its marches, woodlands, and wildlife. By supporting improvements like this, we’re helping to ensure that places like Tifft continue providing meaningful, long-term benefits for our communities while preserving the natural character that makes them so valuable.”

“Tifft Nature Preserve is one of Buffalo’s natural treasures, and this new ADA-compliant trail will open it up to more people of all abilities,” Mayor Sean Ryan said. “Having worked as an advocate for people with disabilities early in my career, I know accessibility is essential to ensuring everyone can fully enjoy our city. Thank you to the Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences and the public and private partners who helped make this important project possible.”

“The opening of Tifft Nature Preserve’s new accessible trail is a powerful reminder that our public spaces should be welcoming to everyone,” said Erie County Legislature Majority Leader John Gilmour. “As Tifft celebrates 50 remarkable years of connecting our community with nature, this investment ensures that people of all ages and abilities can experience the beauty, peace, and educational opportunities this incredible preserve has to offer.”

Tifft Nature Preserve will be commemorating its 50-year anniversary and the opening of the Accessible Trail with a special celebration on August 29, 2026 from 11am to 2pm. For more information on this Free, all-ages event, visit https://www.tifft.org/event/tifftieth-celebration/.