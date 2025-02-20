The 63rd Annual Variety Kids Telethon “Journey of Hope” starts in WNY!

Variety is excited to announce The 63rd Annual Variety Kids Telethon, serving and helping children and their families who need it the most right here in our hometown! Variety is proud to be the longest running locally produced Telethon in the United States, which will once again originate from the Variety Club Headquarters located at 6114 Broadway in Lancaster, New York.

The Telethon will air on WGRZ-TV Channel 2 from 6pm – 11pm Saturday, March 8th, 2025. The presentation will also be streamed LIVE at www.wgrz.com.

The Sunday telecast will air on March 9th from 10am – 8pm LIVE on WBBZ-TV 5, Your Hometown MeTV Station, Channel 67.1 on-air & DirecTV. The Sunday presentation will be streamed LIVE on the Variety Club of Buffalo Facebook page.

For 2025, Variety welcomes back actor/singer Donny Most. Fans will remember Donny as the character of Ralph Malph on the iconic “Happy Days” TV series. Donny appeared on the Telethon back in the 70’s, and is returning to sing & pitch.

Variety will also welcome back Buffalo’s popular “Goo Goo Doll,” musician Robby Takac – a longtime supporter of Variety with his presentation of the popular song “Mr. Brightside!”

Watch for hometown hero “Buffalo” Joe Andreessen #44! The Lancaster native is a linebacker playing for the Buffalo Bills. He will meet legendary Buffalo Bills linebacker, #56 Darryl Talley, returning to support the Telethon. Together they will make a touchdown for the Kids.

West Seneca’s own Sydney Sterlace (who placed 3rd while appearing on Season 26 of NBC’s “The Voice”) will perform. From Buffalo’s First Family of Music, Frankie Scinta returns! Jazz Musician Will Holton will be featured, along with other hometown talent Sunday that include The New Direction Polka Band, Soleturn, The Ramblin’ Lou Family Band, Taylor Made Jazz, DJ Milk, choirs from Mount Olive and True Bethel Baptist Churches, youth singing groups, and other incredible talent coming together as a community to raise funds for the kids that need us the most.

For 2025, prominent attorney Paul Cambria (Chief Barker, Emeritus of Variety) will return with Bishop Darius Pridgen of True Bethel Baptist Church to co-host the Telethon.

The Variety Kids Telethon continues because of the support from Western New Yorkers who tune in and pledge their support each year, along with business partners who participate in their “Corporate Match.” Proceeds benefit dozens of local children’s charities, and the Variety Tent #7/Robert Warner MD Rehabilitation Center at Oishei Children’s Hospital. The Variety Kids Telethon raised over One MILLION Dollars in 2024.

For more information or to make a donation online, visit www.varietybuffalo.org.