The 62nd Annual Variety Kids Telethon Presents "Buffalo, the City of Good Neighbors"

The 62nd Annual Variety Kids Telethon, serving and helping children and their families who need us the most right here in our hometown, will take place on Saturday, March 9th and Sunday, March 10th! Variety is proud to be the longest running locally produced Telethon in the United States.

The 62nd Annual Variety Kids Telethon will once again originate from the Variety Club Headquarters located at 6114 Broadway in Lancaster, New York.

The Telethon will air on WGRZ-TV Channel 2 from 6pm – 11pm Saturday, March 9th, 2024. The presentation will also be streamed LIVE at www.wgrz.com.

The Sunday telecast will air from 10am – 8pm LIVE on WBBZ-TV-5, Your Hometown MeTV Station, Channel 67.1 on-air & DirecTV. The Sunday presentation will be streamed LIVE on the Variety Club of Buffalo Facebook page.

For 2024, prominent attorney Paul Cambria (also Chief Barker of Variety) will return with Rev. Darius Pridgen, to co-host the Telethon.

The Variety Kids Telethon has continued because of the support from tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers who tune in and pledge their support each year, along with corporate partners who participate in our “Corporate Match.”

Telethon proceeds benefit dozens of local children’s non-profits right here in Western New York, in addition to the Variety Tent #7/Robert Warner MD Rehabilitation Center at Oishei Children’s Hospital. The Variety Kids Telethon raised over One MILLION Dollars in 2023.

For more information about the Variety Kids Telethon or to make your donation online, visit www.varietybuffalo.org.