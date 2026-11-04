A crocodilian craze has taken over the Buffalo Zoo.

Two dwarf caimans, one male and one female, are now on habitat regularly and visible to the public inside the Buffalo Zoo’s M&T Bank Rainforest Falls exhibit, marking the first time the Zoo has had a crocodilian species in its collection since 2021.

The dwarf caimans, who do not have names currently, come to the Buffalo Zoo on an Associations of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) recommendation. The male caiman is 8 years old and was hatched on Sept. 27, 2018 at the St. Louis Zoo, while the female is 7 years old and hatched on Oct. 10, 2019 at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.

“Our new pair of dwarf caimans are an incredibly exciting addition to M&T Bank Rainforest Falls,” said Buffalo Zoo President & CEO Lisa Smith. “Having a diverse collection of animals that allows our guests to learn about species from all over the world is at the core of our mission, and I am confident these caimans will be strong educational ambassadors for their wild counterparts.”

The caimans are already enjoying their new habitat, which is located behind the waterfall in M&T Bank Rainforest Falls. They have been swimming, exploring and getting acquainted with the yellow-spotted Amazon River turtles that also occupy the space.

Dwarf caimans are native to north and central South America, and are the smallest member of the crocodilian family. They can grow to be just about four feet, and weigh between 10 to 15 pounds. This is significantly smaller than black caimans, apex predators in South American rainforests, which can grow to 16 feet and weigh nearly 800 pounds.

Dwarf caimans are semi-aquatic and typically can be found in and around fast-moving freshwater streams in the wild. Their agility allows them to traverse over the logs, branches and steep banks throughout their native rainforest habitats.

The Buffalo Zoo is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last admission at 4 p.m. General admission tickets are available online at buffalozoo.org, or in-person at the front entrance gate.