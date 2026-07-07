New Girl Scouts of the USA Report Reveals the Realities Facing Western New York Girls

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New findings from Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), published in the State of the Girl report, offer a critical view into the experience of girls in America today. Drawing on GSUSA research and national data, the report explores the realities girls face, from loneliness and body image concerns to pressures tied to technology and adolescence. The report also highlights their confidence, ambition, creativity, and resilience, underscoring both the challenges girls encounter and opportunities to support their growth and success.

“The State of the Girl report affirms that girls’ experiences with technology and their social environment have consequences for their overall wellbeing – and those impacts are significant for girls,” says Cara Biddlecom, Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of Western New York. “We must take urgent action to create the conditions that allow all girls to flourish.”

Girls Today Face Real Challenges

The 2026 State of the Girl report finds that:

64% of girls ages 5–7 report feeling lonely. 89% of girls ages 5–7 have skipped something they wanted to do due to fear or lack of confidence. 52% of girls ages 8–10 are critical of their bodies, and 25% of girls as young as five and 50% of girls ages 11–13 wish they could change something about their appearance.

At the same time, girls are resilient and curious, with 55% showing interest in STEM, up from 45% in 2017. Rather than spend more time on screens, most girls ages 5–13 say they would prefer to be creative (65%), go outside and play (59%), or spend time with family (59%). They also hold a clear sense of how they want to be seen: when asked which words they most want others to use to describe them, girls chose smart (36%), funny (17%) and creative (17%).

The Conditions Around Her Matter

One of the report’s clearest findings is that many of the challenges facing girls are shaped not by who they are, but by the environments in which they are growing up. Community spaces, after-school programs and support networks that once helped girls build confidence and connection have disappeared in many communities. At the same time, digital life and economic pressures are reshaping how girls experience childhood and connect with others.

“Girl Scouts has shaped who I am as an individual. Through my Take Action Projects, participation in girl-led activities, and experiences in my community, it has all made up a part of me that I could not be more grateful for. Girl Scouts has truly taught me how to be independent, think critically, and how to be someone that my community can rely on. Being an inspiration to younger girls is what I strive for, and Girl Scouts has helped me become that role model for the girls that strive to be the best person they can be. Being a Girl Scout has allowed me the opportunity to inspire girls younger than me, and that is truly the biggest honor,” says Olivia Hunger, Ambassador Girl Scout and member of the Girl Scouts of Western New York Board of Directors.

Why This Moment Demands Action

The gap between girls’ full potential and the environment that supports them can be met through programs like Girl Scouts that provide lifelong friendships and trusted mentorship.

Girls consistently say they want:

Opportunities to challenge themselves without pressure. Real-world connection with peers and trusted adults. Time to be creative, active, and fully present.

These priorities are evident in what girls look for from their extracurricular activities: doing something they enjoy (54%), making new friends (51%), spending time with friends (45%) and trying something new (42%).

About the Report

State of the Girl 2026 draws on proprietary Girl Scouts research and national data to provide a multidimensional view of modern girlhood, capturing both the pressures girls face and the possibilities ahead. The full report is available at: https://link.girlscouts.org/4xxLLXe.

All data points featured in this article are annotated in the State of the Girl 2026 report.