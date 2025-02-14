FREE Admission for Kids & Teens at National Comedy Center

× Expand Lena McBean Outside of National Comedy Center, Jamestown, NY

The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official museum and cultural institution dedicated to comedy, is making it easier for families to experience the fun and joy of laughing out loud together with admission free for kids and teens for a limited time.

Between February 15 and April 19, 2025, up to two (2) kids and teens, age 17 and under, will be admitted to the National Comedy Center for free with the purchase of an admission ticket by an accompanying adult.

The free teens and kids offer kicks off just in time for school winter break, making it an ideal time for families to experience the National Comedy Center’s interactive and immersive playground – perfect for comedy fans of all ages.

Guests can step into classic comedy scenes, create their own memes and cartoons, engage in a “Laugh Battle,” and even try comedy karaoke. The fun begins upon arrival, as each guest creates a personalized “Sense of Humor Profile” stored on a LaughBand worn on the wrist, which customizes their experience by unlocking laughs at more than 50 exhibits throughout the museum complex.

“As a parent myself, I know how special it is to find an experience that brings the whole family together,” said Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center Executive Director. “What I love the most about this museum is that kids, parents, and grandparents can share laughs together that cross generations. There’s nothing more fun than laughing at the same punchlines, whether they be from today’s comedy films and cartoons, to classic slapstick films, to memes, or TV shows from every era. One person is feeling nostalgia while another is discovering something new—but together, they’re laughing and finding connection.”

The National Comedy Center has received rave reviews from the media and visitors for its family-friendly exhibits – voted the Best Museum in The Buffalo News’ “Best of 716” awards in 2024 and named by U.S. News & World Report as a “Top 25 Family Weekend Getaway in the U.S.” in a list of destinations that included Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Western New York Family Magazine called the National Comedy Center a “Must See Destination... recommended for school-aged children and up,” and I LOVE NY named the Comedy Center one of the best “family-friendly indoor activities” in New York State. Macaroni KID Erie raved about the Comedy Center’s “kid-friendly laughs,” stating, “We spent nearly four hours at the museum and still had to drag our 7-and-9-year-olds away!”

Up to two kids and teens will be admitted free to both the National Comedy Center museum and the nearby Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum with the purchase of an admission ticket by an accompanying adult. Both museums are open Thursdays through Mondays, 10 am to 5 pm. Purchase tickets and get full details on this special admission offer at ComedyCenter.org/kids.