Memorial Day Weekend Happenings at the Buffalo Zoo

There's plenty to experience at the Buffalo Zoo this Memorial Day weekend.

Visitors now have the chance to meet the newest face at Garman Family Arctic Edge: Cruz, the Buffalo Zoo’s new male Canada lynx.

Cruz, who turned 1 year old on May 4, has been paired up on a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation with the Zoo's resident female Canada lynx Rosie (9) with the hope that the pair will successfully breed in the future.

Keepers have noted that Cruz is a very curious young lynx, and loves interacting with guests near exhibit viewpoints. In fact, he’s been seen adorably pawing at visitors at the windows of the Arctic Interpretive Center. Just this week, Cruz and Rosie began sharing their habitat together after physical introductions were conducted in recent weeks, and the two are getting along great.

Guests can also step back in time with the Zoo’s Destination Dinosaur trail, which is included free for members and with general admission.

See over a dozen life-sized, moving dinosaur animatronics and enjoy the hands-on fossil dig pit, special photo opportunities and daily Dino Show at Center Stage.

The all-new Destination Dinosaur Ultimate Ride Pass offers incredible value for visitors, as well. For just $20, the single-day Ultimate Ride Pass provides unlimited carousel and train rides, as well as a single Dinosaur Evolution Virtual Reality experience.

Destination Dinosaur Ultimate Ride Passes can be purchased as an add-on to general admission both online or at the front entrance gate.

The Buffalo Zoo is always an awe-inspiring place to visit rain or shine, with plenty of indoor habitats like M&T Bank Rainforest Falls, the Donna M. Fernandes Amphibian & Reptile Center and so much more. No matter the weather, it’s the perfect Memorial Day weekend adventure.

The Buffalo Zoo is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last admission at 4 p.m. General admission tickets can be purchased in advance online at buffalozoo.org or in-person at the front entrance gate.