Meet Timmy - New Penguin Makes His Debut at the Aquarium of Niagara

The newest member of the Aquarium of Niagara’s penguin colony is making his public debut in honor of Penguin Awareness Day, and his arrival also brings a budding bird romance to Western New York.

“Timmy” arrived in October from Brookfield Zoo Chicago as part of a coordinated effort among accredited zoos and aquariums to protect vulnerable species and maintain genetically diverse populations under human care. Through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) for Humboldt penguins, Timmy was identified as a potential match for one of the Aquarium’s well-known residents, Jules.

“Timmy’s arrival reflects the careful planning and collaboration that take place among accredited zoos and aquariums to promote animal wellbeing across generations,” said Chad Fifer, president and CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara. “By sharing stories like Timmy and Jules’, we can inspire curiosity and conservation awareness while showcasing the high level of care these animals receive every day.”

Jules’ brother, Smitty, made headlines late last year when he was selected to move to Pittsburgh to begin his own search for a mate, and now, it’s Jules’ turn to try her luck in love, with a little help from the dedicated animal care team at the Aquarium.

Upon his arrival, Timmy joined Jules in a designated space off exhibit where the two could get to know each other under careful observation by the Aquarium team without the boisterous social dynamics of the broader colony. Over the course of the next two months, team members observed Timmy and Jules begin to demonstrate the behaviors of a mated pair. Now that both birds have rejoined the colony, the team is hopeful their connection will continue to develop into a lifelong bond and potentially lead to future chicks.

“Introducing two penguins is a careful, gradual process, and Timmy and Jules have shown encouraging signs from the start,” said Hallie Torre, curator of marine mammals & birds. Seeing them engage in behaviors like contact calling and mutual preening tells us they’re comfortable with one another, and while we never rush these relationships, we’re optimistic as they continue to settle in with the colony.”

Timmy and Jules both have unique and important histories. Jules represents a milestone for the Aquarium of Niagara. She hatched in 2020 alongside her brother, Smitty, becoming one of the first chicks born at the Aquarium in more than 14 years. Their hatching followed a $3.5 million investment in the penguin exhibit and the Aquarium’s successful AZA accreditation, which enabled the Aquarium to welcome new penguins from other facilities and restart breeding efforts.

Timmy’s journey began when his egg was transferred from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to Brookfield Zoo Chicago, where he hatched and was reared by foster parents. He is the ninth penguin to join the Aquarium of Niagara through the breeding program, and the first to be paired with a penguin that hatched at the Aquarium.

Humboldt penguins are native to the rocky coasts of Chile and Peru, where their populations face threats from unsustainable fishing, guano harvesting, and climate-driven disruptions to the Humboldt Current, particularly during increasingly frequent El Niño events. They are classified as vulnerable to extinction on the IUCN Red List.

Through programs like the AZA Species Survival Plan, accredited zoos and aquariums collaborate to protect more than 800 vulnerable and endangered species worldwide through breeding, research, public education, and field conservation.

Visitors can see Timmy and Jules on exhibit at Penguin Coast, where Jules wears a pink and black wing band and Timmy sports a red and white beaded band. If their bond continues, they’ll receive matching bands—a sign of a confirmed mated pair.