Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo Spring Bouquet Sale - March 4 Through Friday, March 8

The public is invited to join in the 38th Annual Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale™ March 4-8. Bouquets are available for purchase from several public sites and participating WNY florist shops throughout Erie County. The Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale™ is the largest community fundraiser for Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo, raising an astounding $7.5 million over the past 37 years.

The gorgeous bouquets include a variety of colorful flowers, such as roses, carnations, and sunflowers. The floral scent and bright variety will be sure to bring the feeling of spring into any office or home! Standard Bouquets are only $14, and a large Tribute Bouquet is $35. Tribute Bouquets feature 30 stems of premium flowers, and for every Tribute purchased, a Standard Bouquet will be delivered to brighten the day of a current Hospice patient.

A five-day public sale follows one month-long of pre-sales, coordinated by over 360 local companies. Participating businesses simply assigned a coordinator from their organization to collect and internally distribute their employees’ bouquet orders.

This year, congratulations go to West Herr as the top Corporate Pre-Sale site, raising $21,819 between their 30 locations, and to Iroquois Middle School Coordinator Kayla Wdowka in the top school category with over $2,700 sales. Over 360 businesses and schools participated this year to help make the Bouquet Sale a tremendous success!

An in-depth, week-end long bouquet assembly process will take place Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3 from 9:00am through 4:00pm in order to prepare approximately 23,600 bouquets to fulfill both pre-sale and public sale orders. Approximately 500 volunteers and staff members will work diligently to get bouquets assembled, packaged, and loaded into trucks for deliveries.

Presented by KeyBank and WGRZ-TV 2-on-your-side.

Visit HospiceSpringBouquetSale.com to see the complete listing of public sites and participating florist locations.

For more information, visit the website or call the Hospice Foundation at (716) 989-2010.

Proceeds from the Spring Bouquet Sale are allocated to Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo’s mission to help expand access to services and enrich program offering to enhance quality of life for patients and to provide support for their loved ones.