Gymnastics Unlimited Team Takes First Place at State Championships

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The Orchard Park Gymsters team from Gymnastics Unlimited was the Level 6 First Place Team and had a team full of medalists at the 2026 New York State Women’s Gymnastics Championships in March 2026!
There were 4 State Champions!
- Mia Lynch—1st Vault, 1st Bars, 1st Beam, 3rd Floor, 1st AA
- Kendal Luther—1st Bars, 2nd Beam, 2nd Floor 3rd Vault, 1st AA
- Jessica Wabick—1st Vault, 2nd Beam, 6th Floor, 7th Bars, 1st AA
- Avery Dixon—1st Beam, 2nd Vault, 5th Floor, 7th Bars, 1st AA.
Rounding out medals for the remaining girls are:
- Harlow Martinez—1st Floor, 5th Beam, 6th Bars, 9th Vault, 5th AA
- Grace Clark—4th Beam, 6th Vault, 7th Bars, 8th AA
- Aria Capozzi—1st Bars, 7th AA
- Hailey Sinwell—6th Bars, 8th Beam, 9th Floor, 7th AA
- Brooke Riehle—1st Beam, 5th Beam, 6th Vault, 7th Floor, 3rd AA
- Charlie Singelyn—2nd Beam, 6th Floor, 8th Bars, 6th AA
- Olivia Groves—4th Floor, 6th Vault, 8th Bars, 10th AA
- Gabby Dern—4th Bars, 5th Vault
- Kasia Rokitka—3rd Beam
- Sophia Tudini—7th Beam, 9th Bars
- Savannah Rose—6th Floor
- Olivia Hawthorn—7th Beam
- Emily Leonard—3rd Beam
The girls train at Gymnastics Unlimited in Orchard Park NY.