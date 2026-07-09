Gymnastics Unlimited Team Takes First Place at State Championships

COMMUNITY

The Orchard Park Gymsters team from Gymnastics Unlimited was the Level 6 First Place Team and had a team full of medalists at the 2026 New York State Women’s Gymnastics Championships in March 2026!

There were 4 State Champions! 

  • Mia Lynch—1st Vault, 1st Bars, 1st Beam, 3rd Floor, 1st AA
  • Kendal Luther—1st Bars, 2nd Beam, 2nd Floor 3rd Vault, 1st AA
  • Jessica Wabick—1st Vault, 2nd Beam, 6th Floor, 7th Bars, 1st AA
  • Avery Dixon—1st Beam, 2nd Vault, 5th Floor, 7th Bars, 1st AA.

Rounding out medals for the remaining girls are: 

  • Harlow Martinez—1st Floor, 5th Beam, 6th Bars, 9th Vault, 5th AA
  • Grace Clark—4th Beam, 6th Vault, 7th Bars, 8th AA
  • Aria Capozzi—1st Bars, 7th AA
  • Hailey Sinwell—6th Bars, 8th Beam, 9th Floor, 7th AA
  • Brooke Riehle—1st Beam, 5th Beam, 6th Vault, 7th Floor, 3rd AA
  • Charlie Singelyn—2nd Beam, 6th Floor, 8th Bars, 6th AA
  • Olivia Groves—4th Floor, 6th Vault, 8th Bars, 10th AA
  • Gabby Dern—4th Bars, 5th Vault
  • Kasia Rokitka—3rd Beam
  • Sophia Tudini—7th Beam, 9th Bars
  • Savannah Rose—6th Floor
  • Olivia Hawthorn—7th Beam
  • Emily Leonard—3rd Beam

The girls train at Gymnastics Unlimited in Orchard Park NY. 