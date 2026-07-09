Gymnastics Unlimited Team Takes First Place at State Championships

The Orchard Park Gymsters team from Gymnastics Unlimited was the Level 6 First Place Team and had a team full of medalists at the 2026 New York State Women’s Gymnastics Championships in March 2026!

There were 4 State Champions!

Mia Lynch—1st Vault, 1st Bars, 1st Beam, 3rd Floor, 1st AA

Kendal Luther—1st Bars, 2nd Beam, 2nd Floor 3rd Vault, 1st AA

Jessica Wabick—1st Vault, 2nd Beam, 6th Floor, 7th Bars, 1st AA

Avery Dixon—1st Beam, 2nd Vault, 5th Floor, 7th Bars, 1st AA.

Rounding out medals for the remaining girls are:

Harlow Martinez—1st Floor, 5th Beam, 6th Bars, 9th Vault, 5th AA

Grace Clark—4th Beam, 6th Vault, 7th Bars, 8th AA

Aria Capozzi—1st Bars, 7th AA

Hailey Sinwell—6th Bars, 8th Beam, 9th Floor, 7th AA

Brooke Riehle—1st Beam, 5th Beam, 6th Vault, 7th Floor, 3rd AA

Charlie Singelyn—2nd Beam, 6th Floor, 8th Bars, 6th AA

Olivia Groves—4th Floor, 6th Vault, 8th Bars, 10th AA

Gabby Dern—4th Bars, 5th Vault

Kasia Rokitka—3rd Beam

Sophia Tudini—7th Beam, 9th Bars

Savannah Rose—6th Floor

Olivia Hawthorn—7th Beam

Emily Leonard—3rd Beam

The girls train at Gymnastics Unlimited in Orchard Park NY.