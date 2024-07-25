Great Lakes 360 Opens at Aquarium of Niagara

Great Lakes 360 is now open at the Aquarium of Niagara! This $5.2 million expansion to the Aquarium represents a 40% increase in living exhibits and is the first ever expansion in the cultural institution’s 59-year history. Opening a second facility has transformed the Aquarium into a two-building campus experience.

Great Lakes 360, located in the former Niagara Gorge Discovery Center, features 16 new exhibits and is an immersive experience that delights visitors of all ages, while providing an excellent opportunity to get to know the colorful cast of characters that call the Great Lakes home. Featured exhibits include turtles, amphibians, insects, and many species of fish, representing the Great Lakes. One of the highlights is a sturgeon touch pool where visitors can interact with this significant local species. There are also additional hands-on experiences and activities that make learning fun for all ages.

Great Lakes 360 also features a multipurpose theater space, a rooftop area with stunning views of the Niagara Gorge, and a gift shop. Visitors are encouraged to explore the area trails that surround the new building.

General Admission or membership gives you access to both the Aquarium of Niagara’s main building and to Great Lakes 360. The Aquarium suggests parking in the Aquarium lot and starting your visit in its main building before heading down to Great Lakes 360. The Aquarium of Niagara is open Sunday through Thursday from 9am to 6pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9am to 7pm. Please note that entry to Great Lakes 360 begins one hour after the Aquarium opens and ends 90 minutes before closing.

For more information on the Aquarium of Niagara and Great Lakes 360 or to purchase tickets online, visit www.aquariumofniagara.org.