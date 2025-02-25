EPIC to Host 10th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at The Mansion on Delaware

EPIC – Every Person Influences Children is thrilled to announce that it will be hosting its 10th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at The Mansion on Delaware Avenue on March 16, 2025, from 12:00noon - 3:00 PM. Join EPIC as it celebrates its 45th year of strengthening families and building community to raise children who make a positive impact in the world. Guests will be able to enjoy one of Buffalo’s longest running traditions all from the warmth and elegance of The Mansion on Delaware Ave. (414 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202)

The event will feature a variety of basket raffles, Gift Gard pulls, silent auction items, as well as an assortment of food and drinks provided by The Mansion on Delaware. Attendees also can experience entertainment brought to you by Harris Greico Irish dancers and Danne Farrell, bagpiper.

Tickets are available at www.epicforchildren.org/st-patricks-day-at-the-mansion for $120 each prior to March 2nd and $150 each after The Early Bird Deadline. Or call Paul J. Gorski at (716) 332-4130 for additional information. Proceeds will benefit EPIC – Every Person Influences Children programs in Parenting, Family Engagement, Youth Services and Professional Development.

“We are extremely excited to be back at The Mansion on Delaware for our 10th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. We want to thank our sponsors; Wegmans, Myszka Family Foundation and Lawley Insurance for their continued support” Tara Burgess, EPIC’S Executive Director shared. “We look forward to seeing everyone at the Mansion. Slainte!”

For more information about EPIC please visit www.epicforchildren.org or call 716-332-4100.