East Aurora Rotary Club Announces the Return of “EA Wonderland”

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The East Aurora Rotary Club is excited to announce the return of EA Wonderland, a festive outdoor holiday market bringing the magic of the season to the historic Roycroft Campus Great Lawn in the heart of East Aurora.

Beginning Black Friday and continuing every weekend throughout the holiday season, EA Wonderland invites families, friends and visitors to bundle up, sip something warm and experience one of East Aurora’s newest holiday traditions. Inspired by the timeless Christmas markets of Europe and the creative spirit of the village, EA Wonderland brings together local makers, food, music and memorable experiences for guests of all ages.

This year, families will discover an exciting new addition! Santa’s Workshop is an immersive indoor experience designed to transport visitors straight to the North Pole. Guests will step inside Santa’s colorful workshop, surrounded by toys, tools, blueprints, gifts and the hustle and bustle of Christmas preparations before making their way into Santa and Mrs. Claus’ cozy North Pole home. Children can bring and share their own custom Christmas wish lists, spend time visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and experience the magic of the North Pole right here in East Aurora.

Throughout the market, guests can shop from a rotating collection of local vendors, enjoy seasonal food and drinks, purchase Christmas trees and greenery, build their own wreaths, discover festive photo opportunities and take part in hands-on holiday activities.

“EA Wonderland is really about building community,” said Joel Brandon, Past President of the East Aurora Rotary Club. “We want more families to visit our village, slow down for a few hours and experience the holidays together. With Santa’s Workshop this year, we’re taking that idea even further by creating an imaginative environment that kids can actually step inside and explore. It’s our little piece of the North Pole in East Aurora.”

Produced by the East Aurora Rotary Club, EA Wonderland also supports the organization’s commitment to Service Above Self. Proceeds from the event help Rotary continue its charitable giving, volunteerism and community service throughout East Aurora and beyond.

The historic Roycroft Campus provides a fitting backdrop for the celebration, bringing together East Aurora’s legacy of craftsmanship, creativity and community with the nostalgia and wonder of the holiday season.

Event Highlights

• A rotating collection of local makers, artisans, food vendors and small businesses

• Seasonal treats, hot cocoa and warm holiday beverages

• Fresh fir tree sales

• Make your own wreath station

• Live ice carving

• Fun photo ops

• Fuzzy, festive Alpacas

• Holiday music and entertainment

• Immersive Santa’s Workshop, an indoor North Pole experience for the entire family. Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus are free, including an opportunity for children to share their custom wish lists.

Days & Times

EA Wonderland opens Friday, November 27, 2026 and continues every weekend through December 20.

Fridays: 12–8pm

Saturdays: 12–8pm

Sundays: 12–4pm

Location

The Roycroft Campus Great Lawn

East Aurora, New York