Curtain Up for Kids—A Fundraiser for TOY

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Join Theatre of Youth on Sunday, September 20th for a day of creativity, imagination, and family fun at Curtain Up for Kids! This special fundraising event invites children and their grown-ups to step into the spotlight together while supporting Western New York’s only professional theatre dedicated exclusively to young audiences.

For a minimum donation of $10 per person, enjoy interactive theatre workshops, hands-on activities, crafts, story stations, and a special staged reading. Every dollar raised helps Theatre of Youth continue creating inspiring theatrical experiences, educational programming, and unforgettable memories for children and families throughout our community.

Event Schedule:

9:00 AM:

Open Lobby/Theatre

Breakfast Treats, Red Carpet Photos, Crafts, Puppets and Free Books!

9:30–10:30 AM:

Acting 101: Family Edition

Adults get to join the fun with their littles! Discover the basics of acting through fun family theatre games, creative movement, and storytelling designed for all ages!

10:30-11AM:

Open Lobby/Theatre

Breakfast Treats, Red Carpet Photos, Crafts, Puppets and Free Books!

11AM-12 PM:

Special Staged Reading

Gather for an exciting reading of one of Theatre of Youth’s upcoming productions of The Little Engine That Could: The Musical. Admission is included with a $10 donation

12-1PM:

Open Lobby/Theatre

Breakfast Treats, Red Carpet Photos, Crafts, Puppets and Free Books!

Theatre of Youth is located in the historic Allendale Theatre at 203 Allen Street in Buffalo. For more information or to register for Curtain Up for Kids, visit www.theatreofyouth.org.