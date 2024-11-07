Colvin Cleaners Launches 28th Annual Coats 4 Kids Campaign

× Expand (L to R) Colvin Cleaners Vice President, Christoper Billoni, Valu employees Dan Diemert and Ryan Meissner, Alex Watts (Valu girl), Valu employee, Sarah Lalama.

Colvin Cleaners is launching its 28th annual Coats 4 Kids campaign with new partnerships with two valued members of the Western New York Community—Mafia Babes and Valu Home Centers. According to Christopher Billoni, Vice President of Colvin Cleaners, the new additions to their annual collection drive will help answer the greater-than-ever need for winter coats, hats, gloves, boots, and scarves.

“Many Western New York families are facing economic hardships—challenges that are compounded by our harsher winters and more unpredictable weather patterns,” said Billoni. “That has led to an unprecedented demand for warm winter clothing, which has resulted in a depleted supply of children’s winter wear for those in need. That’s why we are expanding our Coats 4 Kids collection efforts this year by partnering with Mafia Babes, who are coordinating donations, and Valu Home Centers as new drop-off locations. The extra coats, hats, scarves, gloves, and boots in the back of everyone’s closet can make a real difference in someone's life this winter. We’re happy to clean and distribute everything for free, but first we need the donations."

Dan Diemert, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Valu Home Centers notes the company’s network of stores as key to the Coats 4 Kids Campaign,

“We’re proud to partner with Colvin Cleaners to help collect winter items for Coats 4 Kids,” Diemer stated. “With locations across WNY and an incredible team dedicated to helping our community, Valu is excited to do our part to ensure that WNY families stay warm this winter.”

Paul Billoni, President and CEO of Colvin Cleaners, acknowledges the varied Coats 4 Kids collaborations that ensure efficient distribution of the collected items to those in need.

"With the generous support of our sponsors, nonprofit partners, and the Western New York community, we provide warmth and comfort to those who need it most," said Billoni, "Every donated coat represents a shield against the cold and a symbol of hope for families facing difficult times."