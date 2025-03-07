Buffalo Zoo Welcomes Sungari, A New Young Male Tiger

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

The Buffalo Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of Sungari, a young male tiger, who has joined the Zoo family. Born at the Saint Louis Zoo on November 13, 2023, Sungari is currently one year and three months old. Sungari comes to Buffalo on a Species Survival Plan recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums!

Sungari's arrival marks an exciting new chapter for The Buffalo Zoo, bringing back a male tiger for the first time since 2011.While still settling into his new surroundings, keepers are quickly discovering his laid back and vocal nature. He is beginning to come out of his shell, showing increasing comfort and interaction with his caretakers.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sungari to the Buffalo Zoo family," said Lisa Smith, President and CEO. "He's a stunning young tiger with a charming personality, and we're already seeing him develop a strong bond with his keepers. We're confident our visitors will fall in love with him just as quickly as we have."

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are listed as endangered in the wild by the IUCN Red List. It was estimated in 2022 that around 350 remain in the species’ native habitat, the forests of the Russian Far East and historically northeast China. Due to its native habitat, the Amur tiger is the only subspecies that has adapted to live in cold, northern climates. Zhanna, the Zoo’s 16-year-old tiger is still there and will rotate with Sungari in the Zoo’s tiger habitat.

Visitors are encouraged to visit The Buffalo Zoo and welcome Sungari to his new home. More information on Sungari, including updates on his progress and public viewing times, will be available on the Zoo’s website—www.buffalozoo.org—and social media channels.