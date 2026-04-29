Buffalo Youth Explore Naval Careers and Leadership Skills through The Sullivans Division

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The Sullivans Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) is opening its doors to local youth, offering a unique opportunity to experience military style training, leadership development, and maritime career exploration. Based at the Buffalo Naval & Military Park, the program provides teenagers with hands on experiences that build character, confidence, and community spirit.

The USNSCC is a premier youth organization for individuals aged 10 through 18. Under the guidance of the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, cadets in The Sullivans Division participate in training exercises including seamanship, emergency medical response, and field operations. Unlike traditional extracurriculars, the Sea Cadets offer a pathway to specialized trainings across all 50 states, ranging from SCUBA diving and aviation to culinary arts, photojournalism, and many more.

"Our goal is to prepare the next generation of leaders," says Camilo Rivas, Public Affairs Officer with the division. "By exposing local youth to the discipline and core values of the Navy, we are helping them build a foundation for success in any career path they choose, whether military or civilian."

If you or someone you know is interested in the program, you are encouraged to reach out to MIDN Rivas at crivas.usnscc@gmail.com. Interested individuals must contact the USNSCC first to schedule a time to speak with them directly and see firsthand how their cadets train on the USS The Sullivans ships. Additionally, families are welcome to attend their next Drill Days on May 2 and 3 on the USS The Sullivan at Canalside. If you are interested in attending, contact the USNSCC in advance directly at info@thesullivanusnscc.com or through their website www.thesullivanusnscc.com.