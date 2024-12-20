Buffalo Museum of Science Unveils M&T Learn Together Admissions Program

The Buffalo Museum of Science has announced the launch of the M&T Learn Together Admissions program, which will support several opportunities for free admission to the Museum to support greater access for economically disadvantaged members of the community.

Made possible through generous funding from M&T Bank, the M&T Learn Together Admissions will drive the continuation of three important free admissions programs, helping to increase participation and accessibility across the community. The programs include the Museums for All program, Arts Access program, and the Check It Out passes available through local library systems.

The Museum saw a 179 percent increase in participation in its free admissions programs in 2024, with nearly 7,000 admissions covered through the programs. BMS President and CEO Gary Siddall says M&T’s sponsorship will bolster the Museum’s commitment to accessibility by supporting free admissions programs to serve more families and offsetting operational expenses needed to open its doors every day.

“We’re proud to offer free admissions programs that provide opportunities to guests who might not otherwise have the financial means to explore our exhibits and engage with our talented team members. The joy of discovering science and the appreciating diversity of our natural world should be accessible to everyone, and M&T Learn Together Admissions contribute to our mission to inspire the next generation of scientists, STEM leaders, and environmental advocates,” said Siddall. “We’re grateful to M&T Bank for sponsoring these free admission opportunities now through 2025.”

The M&T Learn Together Admissions will build on several existing community access initiatives M&T has created with arts and cultural organizations in the Western New York community.

“At M&T Bank, we recognize that Western New York’s exceptional variety of arts and cultural institutions inspires creativity, innovation, and a sense of belonging – that’s why every family should have access to resources like the Buffalo Museum of Science,” said Regional Program Officer for the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation, Don Elick. “We are thrilled to partner with the Museum to offer the M&T Learn Together Admissions program, which ensures that our entire community can come together for meaningful learning opportunities and memorable experiences, without facing financial barriers.”

M&T Learn Together Admissions will provide the following opportunities for free access to the Museum:

An initiative led by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) offers up to four free admissions to participating museums when presenting a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, and a valid form of photo ID. The Museum is one of only two participating institutions in the City of Buffalo. Arts Access : This program organized by Arts Services, Inc. (ASI) offers free or discounted admission to participating venues to individuals who demonstrate financial need. An application is required through the ASI website.

: This program organized by Arts Services, Inc. (ASI) offers free or discounted admission to participating venues to individuals who demonstrate financial need. An application is required through the ASI website. Check It Out Passes: Library cardholders with the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System or Chautauqua-Cattaraugus County Library System can secure a pass with their library card to receive up to four free general admissions to the Museum.

All of the programs are valid on general museum admission, which includes access to all of the Museum’s four floors of permanent exhibits as well as its 12 Months of Science series running through 2025 that offers an enhanced visitor experience with themed science stage shows, floor demonstrations, and activities each day.

Some restrictions may apply to the M&T Learn Together Admissions for special events and exhibits. More information on M&T Learn Together Admissions can be found at www.sciencebuff.org.