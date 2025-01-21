Botanical Gardens Opens New Tropical Orchard Exhibit

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens welcomes visitors to enjoy a new tropical adventure in their completely renovated greenhouse. The Tropical Orchard features a collection of edible plants from around the world, two new entrances, new winding pathways and educational signage. The opening of the new greenhouse also celebrates the completion of a pathway that was partially completed in November 2023. This pathway is dedicated in honor of the life and legacy of the Botanical Gardens' dear friend, Mary Ann Kresse. The greenhouse renovation began in mid-November 2024 and the Tropical Orchard will open to the public on Thursday, January 23 at 10:00am.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens' Greenhouse 12, formerly known as the Everglades collection, has been completely transformed into an entirely new space to create a beautiful and fruit-filled Tropical Orchard. For the first time ever, visitors will see the opening of two entrances that were previously inaccessible. These new vantage points provide visitors with the opportunity to get up close to the plant collections and explore. The plant collection features fruits, spices, grains, and other edible plants from around the world. There is also educational signage throughout the exhibit for visitors to learn about these exciting plants and the essential role that edible plants and their pollinators play in the world.

Some of the most notable features of the plant exhibit that will excite visitors includes starfruits, bananas plants, Australian finger limes, a pineapple grove, a chocolate tree, a ponderosa lemon, a strawberry guava tree, peach tree, and so much more.

This renovation is the first of many exciting transformations on the horizon for the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens this year. As part of their Expansion and Renovation Project, several more updates and changes are planned for inside the conservatory this year and beyond.

"This transformation is a wonderful example of what we strive to do each and every day to achieve our mission. We are so fortunate to have such a passionate and creative team that continues to find exciting new ways to connect people with plants by creating immersive and beautiful experiences. We can't wait for our community to enjoy our Tropical Orchard," said President and CEO, Erin Grajek.

The Tropical Orchard was made possible by the generous support of Drs. Stephen and Monica Spaulding and the friends of Mary Ann Kresse who helped raise funds through their annual Gala in 2023. The project was completed with partners: Trippi’s Landscapes, Buffalo River Compost, Unilock, Phoenix Enterprises, and Beyond Print Solutions.

The Tropical Orchard will be open daily beginning Thursday, January 23 and is included with admission. Visit their website to purchase tickets and explore upcoming exhibits, events and shows. Members of Botanical Gardens receive free admission year-round but must have a ticket.