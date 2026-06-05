Aquarium Welcomes Penguin Chick, Invites Public to Choose Her Name

A new penguin chick recently hatched at the Aquarium of Niagara, and the public can help choose her name.

Because the chick is female, all four finalist names celebrate women and cultural icons with ties to Niagara Falls and Western New York. From Friday, June 5 through Sunday, June 14, the public can vote for one of the following names:

Annie – Annie Edson Taylor was a pioneering daredevil and first woman to survive a trip over the Falls in a barrel. Naturally curious and adapted to navigate the coastal cliffs of Peru and Chile, Humboldt penguins embody Taylor’s adventurous spirit.

Burnett – Mary Burnett Talbert was a Buffalo native and civil rights activist in the early 1900s. She was one of the founders of the Niagara Movement, which eventually became the NAACP. Talbert’s legacy as a champion for vulnerable communities makes her a meaningful namesake for a young Humboldt penguin whose species depends on protection, care, and collective action to thrive.

Iris – Iris is the title of the Goo Goo Dolls' iconic 1998 hit song. As one of Western New York's most recognizable cultural touchstones, Iris would be a fitting choice for a chick destined to become a star within the penguin colony.

Theodosia – Theodosia Burr, the daughter of former Vice President Aaron Burr, and her husband were the first documented couple to honeymoon in Niagara Falls – paving the way for Niagara Falls to become the “Honeymoon Capital of the World.” The Aquarium’s bonded penguin pairs enjoy a permanent honeymoon in Penguin Coast, where they enjoy restaurant-quality seafood, top-tier treatment, and daily enrichment.

Online participants can vote once per email address via a web form. Aquarium visitors have an additional voting opportunity when they come to see the colony in person, and in-person votes will count double.

Voting concludes with the Aquarium’s World Ocean Day Celebration on Sunday, June 14, and the winning name will be announced on Monday, June 15.

Not only is the chick's arrival exciting for guests, it also represents an important conservation milestone. When she hatched in April after a roughly 40-day incubation period, it was a victory for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) for Humboldt penguins, which are designated as vulnerable to extinction on the IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species. Through the SSP, the Aquarium works with other accredited zoos and aquariums to match genetically compatible penguins and ensure a healthy, sustainable population under human care.

The chick weighed 81 grams at its first weigh-in, and her sex was determined by a blood test. She is being cared for by her parents, Blanca and PJ, Jr., who share rearing duties. This is the sixth chick for the bonded pair, who arrived from Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo in 2019.

"This chick represents both a conservation success story and a chance to celebrate our community's history," said Chad Fifer, president and CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara. "Through the naming contest, guests can connect with the people and stories that helped shape the Niagara region while learning about the importance of protecting vulnerable species like Humboldt penguins."

“Humboldt penguins have distinct personalities, and this chick is shaping up to be one of the most charismatic members of the colony. She’s very curious and vocal, and she’s certainly made her presence known,” said Hallie Torre, Curator of Marine Mammals and Birds.

The penguin chick is currently in the nest with her parents and is not often viewable from the public gallery. However, guests may catch a glimpse of her as she grows and begins to venture out of the nest. Fans are encouraged to follow the Aquarium’s social media channels to receive regular updates.

This newest chick joins the Aquarium’s current colony of 15 adult penguins. The Penguin Coast habitat has the capacity to house 24 adult Humboldt penguins.