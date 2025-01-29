Celebrate Black History Month with These Kid-Friendly Movies

Black History Month is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements, culture, and resilience of Black individuals throughout history. Watching movies with your children is a meaningful way to spark conversations about equality, justice, and the power of community.

Try these family-friendly films that entertain while teaching valuable lessons. Then use the discussion points and activities to help kids connect with the story.

1. “HIDDEN FIGURES” (2016)

Rated PG, suitable for ages 8+

This inspiring movie tells the story of three brilliant African American women—Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson—whose work at NASA was critical to the success of early space missions. It’s a powerful tale of perseverance, teamwork, and breaking barriers in STEM fields.

Discussion Points: Talk about the challenges these women faced in a segregated workplace and how they overcame them. Encourage your kids to think about their own dreams and how hard work can help them achieve their goals.

Activity: Explore math and science by building a model rocket or doing a simple STEM experiment at home.

2. “REMEMBER THE TITANS” (2000)

Rated PG, suitable for ages 10+

Set in the 1970s, this film follows a newly integrated high school football team and their journey to overcome racial tensions to achieve success. It’s a great story about teamwork, leadership, and unity.

Discussion Points: Discuss how the players and coaches learned to trust and respect one another despite their differences. Ask kids how they can build friendships with people from different backgrounds.

Activity: Organize a small family sports game to emphasize the importance of teamwork and collaboration.

3. “THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG” (2009)

Rated G, suitable for all ages

This animated Disney classic features Tiana, a hardworking young woman who dreams of owning her own restaurant. Set in New Orleans, the film beautifully showcases Black culture, music, and the value of determination.

Discussion Points: Talk about Tiana’s work ethic and how she stays true to herself throughout the story. Invite kids to share their own dreams and how they can work toward them.

Activity: Cook a New Orleans-inspired dish like beignets or gumbo together as a family.

4. “RUBY BRIDGES” (1998)

Rated PG, suitable for ages 8+

Based on a true story, this film depicts Ruby Bridges, a six-year-old girl who became the first Black child to integrate an all-white elementary school in Louisiana. Ruby’s courage and resilience in the face of adversity are deeply inspiring.

Discussion Points: Ask your children how Ruby might have felt during this time and why her bravery was so important. Use this opportunity to discuss empathy and standing up for what is right.

Activity: Create artwork or write a short story inspired by Ruby’s bravery and determination.

5. “AKEELAH AND THE BEE” (2006)

Rated PG, suitable for ages 8+

This heartwarming film follows Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl from South Los Angeles, as she pursues her dream of competing in the National Spelling Bee. The movie celebrates hard work, mentorship, and community support.

Discussion Points: Highlight the importance of education and how Akeelah’s determination inspired others. Discuss how mentorship can help us achieve our dreams.

Activity: Hold a family spelling bee to celebrate learning and challenge each other with new words.

6. “SOUL” (2020)

Rated PG, suitable for ages 7+

This Pixar film explores the life of Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher and jazz musician, as he learns about passion, purpose, and appreciating life’s small moments. The movie highlights the richness of Black music and culture.

Discussion Points: Talk about the importance of pursuing your passions and appreciating everyday joys. Ask kids what makes their own lives meaningful.

Activity: Introduce your children to jazz music by listening to artists like Miles Davis or Louis Armstrong. Encourage them to try creating their own music or rhythms with instruments or household objects.

7. “THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM” (2013)

Rated PG, suitable for ages 10+

Based on the award-winning book, this film follows the Watson family as they travel to Alabama during the Civil Rights Movement. The story addresses racism and the importance of family and community in difficult times.

Discussion Points: Use this movie to discuss the Civil Rights Movement and the courage of those who fought for equality. Ask your children how families can support one another during challenging times.

Activity: Read the book together as a family and compare it to the film. Encourage your kids to write about a family trip they’ve taken.

8. “BLACK PANTHER” (2018)

Rated PG-13, suitable for ages 12+

Marvel’s groundbreaking superhero film celebrates African culture and heritage through the fictional kingdom of Wakanda. The movie emphasizes themes of leadership, responsibility, and unity.

Discussion Points: Discuss how T’Challa balances tradition and innovation as a leader. Ask your kids what qualities they admire in heroes and leaders.

Activity: Create Wakandan-inspired crafts, such as designing your own tribal masks or jewelry.

BRINGING HISTORY TO LIFE

Watching these movies during Black History Month is a meaningful way to teach kids about the past while inspiring them for the future. By combining these films with thoughtful discussions and creative activities, you can help your children understand the importance of diversity, resilience, and the ongoing fight for equality.

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.