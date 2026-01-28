BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Science Stars

× Expand Made with Google AI

Throughout history, Black inventors and scientists have made groundbreaking contributions that shaped our modern world. From life-saving inventions to advancements in space exploration, these pioneers inspire curiosity and innovation in young learners.

WHY LEARNING ABOUT BLACK INNOVATORS MATTERS FOR KIDS

For parents, introducing children to Black innovators is about more than celebrating important historical figures. It is an opportunity to broaden how kids understand science, creativity, and problem-solving. When children see a wide range of people represented in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, they begin to understand that innovation is not limited by background, race, or circumstance. Curiosity belongs to everyone.

Learning about Black scientists and inventors also helps kids connect science to real life. These innovators did not work in isolation or for abstract ideas. Many of their discoveries were born out of everyday needs, perseverance, and a desire to make life better for others. This makes their stories especially powerful for young learners who may think science feels distant or intimidating. When kids see how real people identified problems and created solutions, STEM becomes more relatable and approachable.

Exploring these stories together also opens the door to meaningful family conversations. Parents can talk with kids about resilience, creativity, and how challenges can spark innovation. These discussions encourage critical thinking and empathy while helping children understand the broader context of history and progress.

MAKE IT REAL WITH KID-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES

Hands-on activities add another layer of engagement. When kids build, experiment, and test ideas inspired by real innovators, learning moves beyond memorization and into discovery. Simple STEM projects help children develop confidence, persistence, and a willingness to try new ideas, even when things do not work the first time.

By learning about Black innovators and exploring their work through play and experimentation, families can nurture curiosity, celebrate diversity in STEM, and inspire the next generation of thinkers and creators.

Here are the stories of 10 remarkable individuals with fun STEM activities to bring their achievements to life.

1. GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER

Known as the “Peanut Man,” George Washington Carver was a scientist and inventor who developed over 300 products from peanuts, including peanut oil and paper. He also worked tirelessly to promote sustainable farming practices.

Activity Idea: Try extracting oil from peanuts at home! Crush roasted peanuts, wrap them in a paper towel, and press down with a heavy object. Observe how the oil seeps out.

2. MAE JEMISON

Mae Jemison is a trailblazing astronaut, physician, and engineer who became the first Black woman to travel to space in 1992 aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour. She also advocates for STEM education for young people.

Activity Idea: Create a rocket using a plastic bottle, baking soda, and vinegar. Watch as the reaction powers your mini rocket into the sky—just like Mae Jemison’s historic journey.

3. GARRETT MORGAN

Garrett Morgan invented the three-position traffic signal, making roads safer for everyone. He also created a breathing device that became the prototype for modern gas masks.

Activity Idea: Design a traffic light model using colored paper, cardboard, and a flashlight to understand how his invention manages traffic flow.

4. KATHERINE JOHNSON

Katherine Johnson was a mathematician whose calculations were critical to NASA’s space missions, including the Apollo 11 moon landing. Her work inspired the movie Hidden Figures.

Activity Idea: Practice plotting a spacecraft’s trajectory by creating a simple math problem involving angles and distances. Use paper and pencils to calculate the path, just like Johnson did.

5. BENJAMIN BANNEKER

A self-taught mathematician and astronomer, Benjamin Banneker built the first clock made entirely in America. He also published almanacs that included information on astronomy and weather patterns.

Activity Idea: Make a simple sundial with a paper plate and a pencil. Place it outside and track the shadows to tell time, just as Banneker did with his astronomical observations.

6. DR. PATRICIA BATH

Dr. Patricia Bath was an ophthalmologist and inventor who developed a laser technique for removing cataracts, restoring sight to countless patients.

Activity Idea: Explore the science of optics by creating a basic pinhole camera using a shoebox, wax paper, and aluminum foil. Learn how light travels and creates images.

7. LEWIS LATIMER

Lewis Latimer worked with Thomas Edison and Alexander Graham Bell to improve the design of the light bulb and the telephone. His carbon filament innovation made light bulbs last longer and be more practical for everyday use.

Activity Idea: Create a simple circuit with a battery, wires, and a small bulb to understand how electricity powers light, inspired by Latimer’s work.

8. MARIE MAYNARD DALY

Marie Maynard Daly was the first Black woman to earn a PhD in chemistry in the United States. Her groundbreaking research explored the effects of hypertension on arteries and how diet impacts heart health.

Activity Idea: Conduct a fun kitchen chemistry experiment by testing the acidity of different foods like lemon juice, vinegar, and baking soda with pH strips.

9. ELIJAH MCCOY

Elijah McCoy invented an automatic lubricator for steam engines, ensuring trains ran more efficiently. His work was so exceptional that people asked for “the real McCoy,” coining the famous phrase.

Activity Idea: Build a model train or car and discuss how lubrication reduces friction and helps machines run smoothly. Try adding small drops of oil to gears in a toy to see how it works.

10. DR. SHIRLEY ANN JACKSON

Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson is a physicist whose research led to advances in telecommunications technology, including innovations like touch-tone phones and fiber optics.

Activity Idea: Experiment with sound by creating a string telephone. Use two paper cups connected by a string to learn how vibrations travel, just like Dr. Jackson’s discoveries improved communication.

INSPIRING THE NEXT GENERATION

These inventors and scientists paved the way for future generations by breaking barriers and pushing the boundaries of innovation. By exploring their contributions through hands-on STEM activities, kids can see how creativity, perseverance, and curiosity can change the world. Encourage young learners to ask questions, experiment, and dream big—because the next groundbreaking discovery could come from them!

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.