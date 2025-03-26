Amazing Products to Help Your Child with Special Needs

One of the beautiful things when your child has special needs is the qualities that make them unique. This could be anything from how they smile to the way they overcome a challenge. Sometimes these unique traits also require products that help meet your child’s needs.

The best products for a child with special needs are the ones that help them and make their life better. From adaptive clothing and the right fabrics to learning toys and things that help them have fun, great products are available for each child. Sometimes it just feels tricky to find them.

Here are some products that may be just right for your child with special needs:

ADAPTIVE CLOTHING

Everyone deserves clothes that feel good and are easy to wear. If your child has special needs, it may be more difficult to find these products. Thankfully, adaptive clothing with softer fabrics, no tags or seams, and easier ways to put on are becoming more mainstream. Even stores like Target have adaptive clothing lines. Here are a few great examples:

Target (www.target.com/c/kids-adaptive-clothing/-/N-1laue): Kids adaptive clothing lines offering abdominal access, sensory-friendly, and easy opening styles.

Special Kids Company (https://us.specialkids.company): A wealth of options for kids and adults with varying needs. You can find everything from adaptive shoes and clothing to bedsheets and wheelchair accessories.

Spoonie Threads (https://spooniethreads.com): Believes everyone deserves great fashion that meets their needs. With designs that make medical access easy for everything from diabetes care to port access.

READING FUN

Whether your child can read independently or not, every child should enjoy a great story. Resources that pair the act of reading with audio and listening comprehension help make the joy of books available to kids with special needs. Try these reading resources:

Storypod (www.storypod.com): This audio speaker brings stories to life for kids by bringing books to life. The durable speaker allows kids to tap age-appropriate yarn figures, audiobooks, or trivia cards on top of the Storypod to engage with fascinating stories, songs, and lessons (in English and Spanish).

Audible (https://amzn.to/3yoKkQW): Discover popular and bestselling kids’ audiobooks in one easy-to-navigate spot. Kids keep all books purchased in their library to listen to again and again.

Bookshare (www.bookshare.org): A database of over 1.2 million books available with assistive read-aloud, follow-along with karaoke-style highlighting, enlarged text, or braille.

MEETING NEEDS

Everyone has unique needs that require special resources. When your child has special needs, those needs may be a little different than their peers. One child may need something to help with eating while another needs something to help them regulate and calm down. A few things that parents love are:

EazyHold Silicone Silicone Aide (https://amzn.to/3V8UrlN): This silicone universal cuff offers an adaptive utensil tool perfect for feeding. It is easy to clean and comes in sizes from newborn to adult.

Sense Buddies (https://www.mindfulandcokids.com/collections/shop-all/products/ollie-the-weighted-octopus-new): These therapeutic stuffed animals are perfect for all children including our sensory and anxious friends. Infused with French lavender to encourage relaxation, their soft texture and weighted body are perfect for reducing anxiety and improving sleep quality.

Fidget Toys (https://amzn.to/3K7wYer): Whether you need something to calm anxiety or work on motor skills, fidget toys are a great way for kids with special needs to get what they need while having fun. Plus, they’re popular with everyone, making them a great toy to use with peers.

SPECIAL PRODUCTS FOR SPECIAL KIDS

Finding products for your child’s unique abilities and needs is possible. This highlights a few of the many products available. With these and other great resources, you can discover things to make their life easier and more fun. If you’re having trouble finding things, it can be helpful to talk to their teachers or medical professionals. Hospitals, schools, and libraries may even have access to items like this that will help your child thrive.

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.