12 Simple Ways to Practice Random Acts of Kindness with Your Family

Heading to the car, my hands were full of everything a mom seems to grab on her way out the door. I had my bag and coat, my water bottle, the return I needed to make at the store, the envelope to mail, and a snack for my daughter. I went through my mental list of what I needed, virtually checking off boxes.

Satisfied I was ready, I made my way to the door. When I reached where we keep the keys, I realized my fatal mistake: I didn’t have an extra hand to pick up the one thing I needed to start the car. Despite all my planning and preparation, I didn’t have a free hand to pick up my keys. Seeing my predicament, my daughter offered to get them for me. I let out a sigh of relief as we made our way to the car together.

It was a little thing. She simply got my keys off the hook and carried them to the car for me. It took very little effort on her part. But it made a big difference for me. Her small act of kindness made my life easier.

As we raise our kids, we want to teach them to be kind people. We want them to see others and show them help, to do little things to brighten someone’s day, and to discover the joy that comes with showing kindness to another person.

You can do two important things to promote kindness in your family:

Model: Practice kindness in your life. Model kind behavior toward people you know and strangers so your kids learn these behaviors. Practice Together: Talk about kindness and practice ways to show kindness to others. Notice when someone is kind and praise them for it.

You can do these things within your home, with people you know, and in your community. Here are 12 simple ways you can practice random acts of kindness with your family:

Greet People: Teach kids the power of a simple smile and greeting. Encourage them to smile at classmates, teachers, or strangers.

Lend a Helping Hand: Encourage kids to offer help when they see someone struggling, whether it’s carrying books, opening a door, or picking up dropped items.

Write Thank You Notes: Have kids create thank-you notes for their teachers, friends, or family members. Expressing gratitude is a simple yet powerful act of kindness. Even a thank you text or video message is a good practice that brightens someone’s day

Compliment People: Make giving compliments the norm in your family. Challenge one another to compliment one person each day. It could be about someone’s outfit, a talent, or a positive personality trait.

Share Toys or Snacks: Teach kids the joy of sharing by encouraging them to share toys, snacks, or treats with their friends or classmates.

Create Art for Others: Encourage kids to create artwork or crafts to give to someone special. This could be a drawing, a handmade card, or a small craft project.

Plant a Seed of Kindness: Help kids plant flowers or seeds to contribute to the beauty of the community. You can even share cut flowers when they grow.

Include Everyone: Encourage inclusivity by inviting someone who might be feeling left out to join a game or activity.

Get Cleaning: Teach kids the importance of keeping their environment clean. Have them participate in a community clean-up or simply pick up litter in the neighborhood.

Listen Actively: Encourage kids to actively listen by making eye contact, not interrupting, and asking appropriate questions when someone is talking. This simple act of kindness shows respect and empathy.

Create a Kindness Calendar: Make a calendar with daily kindness challenges for kids to complete. It could be as simple as holding the door for someone or saying something positive.

Donate Unused Items: Teach kids about generosity by encouraging them to donate clothes, toys, or books they no longer use to those in need.

Encouraging kids to practice random acts of kindness is a wonderful way to promote empathy and compassion. The key is to make acts of kindness a part of everyday life, from an early age. Try these ideas with your family to demonstrate kindness in simple ways that make a big impact.

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.