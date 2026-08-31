10 Skills Every Student Needs This School Year

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As another school year begins, you’re checking supply lists, organizing schedules, and preparing for the return of homework, sports, activities, and busy routines. While backpacks and notebooks are important, the skills students bring into the classroom often have an even bigger impact on their success.

Whether your child is starting kindergarten or heading into high school, these skills can help them learn, grow, and navigate challenges with confidence.

1. EXCITEMENT AND CURIOSITY

A positive attitude toward learning can make a tremendous difference. Students who stay curious are more likely to engage in class, explore new ideas, and persist when subjects become difficult.

You can help nurture excitement by talking about learning in everyday life. Ask questions during car rides, visit local museums and libraries, explore nature trails, or encourage children to pursue interests outside of school. When kids see learning as an adventure, they are more likely to stay engaged.

Parent Tip:

Instead of asking, “How was school?” try asking, “What was the most interesting thing you learned today?” This encourages curiosity and conversation.

2. THE CONFIDENCE TO ASK FOR HELP

One of the most important skills students can develop is knowing when and how to ask for help. Many children worry that asking questions will make them look unprepared or less capable. In reality, successful students understand that seeking help is a strength, not a weakness.

Students who speak up often solve problems before they become overwhelming. Start by modeling this for your kids.

Parent Tip:

Practice simple phrases that help children learn to advocate for themselves:

“Can you explain that another way?”

“I’m confused about this part.”

“Can you help me get started?”

3. PATIENCE AND PERSEVERANCE

Learning takes time. Not every math problem will make sense immediately, and not every writing assignment will come easily. Patience helps students tolerate frustration, while perseverance encourages them to keep working through challenges. Parents can model patience by focusing on progress rather than perfection. Celebrate effort, improvement, and persistence just as much as high grades.

Parent Tip:

When your child struggles, avoid immediately providing the answer. Instead, ask, “What have you tried so far?” Helping children work through challenges builds confidence and problem-solving skills.

4. ORGANIZATION AND TIME MANAGEMENT

Busy school schedules often include homework, extracurricular activities, family commitments, and social events. Learning how to manage responsibilities is a valuable life skill. Students don’t need elaborate systems. Simple habits can make a big difference.

Parent Tip:

Create a designated homework space and encourage children to spend a few minutes each evening reviewing upcoming assignments, projects, and activities. Visual calendars and planners can help students of all ages stay on track.

5. HEALTHY HABITS AND PROPER NUTRITION

A child’s brain needs fuel to learn effectively. Sleep, hydration, physical activity, and balanced nutrition all play important roles in academic performance, attention, and mood. Many parents work hard to provide nutritious meals, but meeting every nutritional need consistently can be challenging—especially with picky eaters, busy schedules, and growing appetites.

While whole foods should be the foundation, some families use kid-friendly supplements to help fill nutritional gaps. Products such as Grüns offer vitamins and nutrients in a format many children enjoy. (As with any supplement, consult your child’s healthcare provider with questions.)

Parent Tip:

Focus on consistency rather than perfection. Encourage balanced meals that include protein, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and plenty of water throughout the day.

6. EMOTIONAL AWARENESS

School brings excitement, but it can also bring stress, anxiety, disappointment, and social challenges. Students who can recognize and express their emotions are often better equipped to manage difficult situations. Emotional awareness helps children communicate their needs.

Parent Tip:

Make space for regular conversations about feelings. Instead of rushing to solve every problem, start by listening. Sometimes children simply need to feel heard before they are ready to find solutions.

7. PROBLEM-SOLVING SKILLS

Every school year includes unexpected obstacles: forgotten assignments, friendship conflicts, challenging classes, and changing routines. Students who learn how to think through problems become more independent and confident.

Parent Tip:

When your child encounters a challenge, guide them through possible solutions by asking:

What happened?

What are your options?

What might happen if you choose each option?

What seems like the best next step?

These conversations teach critical thinking that extends far beyond the classroom.

8. DIGITAL RESPONSIBILITY

Technology is now part of nearly every student’s educational experience. From online research to digital assignments, students need healthy technology habits. This includes online safety, managing screen time, protecting personal information, and using technology wisely.

Parent Tip:

Create family expectations around technology use and discuss online behavior regularly. Open communication is often more effective than just enforcing strict rules.

9. ADAPTABILITY

Class schedules change. Teachers have different expectations. Friendships evolve. Unexpected situations arise. Adaptability allows students to adjust without becoming overwhelmed. Flexible thinkers tend to recover more quickly from setbacks and approach change with confidence.

Parent Tip:

Help children understand that not everything will go according to plan—and that’s okay. Share examples of times you’ve had to adapt and what you learned from the experience.

10. KINDNESS AND RESPECT

Academic achievement matters, but so does how students treat the people around them. Kindness, empathy, and respect help children build friendships, work effectively with classmates, and create positive relationships with teachers. Kindness and respect create a healthier school environment and remain important long after graduation.

Parent Tip:

Look for opportunities to recognize acts of kindness, not just achievements. Asking, “How did you help someone today?” can be just as meaningful as asking about grades or assignments.

BUILDING A SUCCESSFUL SCHOOL YEAR

Academic success isn’t determined by report cards alone. Students who practice these skills are ready to thrive in the classroom and in life.

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.