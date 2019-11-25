What My Jewish Friends Want You to Know About Hanukkah

I didn’t grow up in a religious family. We celebrate the holidays in a secular way with Santa, elves, and Frosty the Snowman. I didn’t know about the Christian symbolism of the season until I was a teenager and knew nothing of holidays celebrated by any other religion. I wanted my daughter to be more informed and started by asking a couple of my Jewish friends what they want people to know about Hanukkah. Here are their responses.

It’s not about gifts.

Shira Johnson said, “Hanukkah has nothing to do with presents (in fact it’s really only in the U.S. that presents are given).”

It has nothing to do with Jesus.

Shelly Rosenberg said, “Hanukkah has nothing to do with Jesus. I get asked that a lot: ‘So, Jewish people really don’t believe in Jesus? But he’s the reason for the season.’ Well, he isn’t the reason for the season for any Jewish holiday.”

It’s not “Jewish Christmas.”

Michelle Smith said, “It’s not ‘Jewish Christmas,’ as many people seem to think. It’s actually a pretty minor holiday that gets a great deal of play in the U.S. due to its proximity to Christmas. It’s to commemorate the story of great warriors, facing unfavorable odds, and winning. After our temple was destroyed, only one day’s worth of oil was available to keep the ritual lights burning. By a miracle, the oil lasted for eight days (giving us the Eight nights of Chanukah.) This is also why we eat fried food at Chanukah.”

Other facts my daughter and I discovered about Hanukkah:

There are multiple acceptable spellings.

The Hebrew word doesn’t translate easily into English, which is why you have likely come across various spellings. Hanukkah and Chanukah are the two most widely accepted spellings in the United States. Either one is considered correct.

The dates change.

Unlike Christmas, which always occurs on December 25, the dates for Hanukkah change each year. It can occur between late November and late December and is based on the Hebrew calendar. Sometimes it lines up with Thanksgiving. This year, Hanukkah begins on December 22.

Traditional Hanukkah food is delicious.

What better way to learn than with food, right? My daughter and I were delighted to try traditional Hanukkah foods, which are predominantly fried and include jelly donuts and potato pancakes (latkes).

As with any religion, there’s much more to it than the basics I listed here. Exploring the practices and beliefs of others offers great bonding experiences with your children. Most people are thrilled you want to learn about their culture or religion and are glad to chat with you about it — maybe they’ll even invite you over to sample traditional food.

Rachael Moshman, M.Ed., is a mom, writer, educator, and family advocate. Find her at www.ramblingrach.com.