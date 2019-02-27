This winter has brought us snow, sub-zero windchills, ice storms, unheard of rainfall levels, more snow…. Who wouldn’t be ready to jump ahead into Summer?!! Summer means fun, family adventures, activities, travel — and SUMMER CAMP!

WNY Family Magazine and the Boulevard Mall are excited to bring you the best of WNY’s summer camps, activities, and opportunities for fun this summer… all under one roof!

The Summer Camp & Fun Fair offers parents the opportunity to meet the people who will work hard to make sure your child has the most amazing experience this summer and introduces you to many outstanding adventures to kick off your summer of fun!

Join us as we meet the people behind summer camps in WNY and surrounding areas, including the popular sleep-away/overnight camps, too.

The Summer Camp & Fun Fair is more than an opportunity to obtain information and talk to camp and summer program representatives. Enjoy an afternoon filled with activities for your child including entertainment, Princess & Superhero Meet-and-Greets, Balloon Artists, Face Painting, Food Trucks, and more.

This event is in March to give you a jump start on your summer camp plans and make it easy to sign up for programs on site. Head home after a fun day of experiences with your summer plans well in hand.

Academy of Theatre Arts

Educating, Empowering and Enriching students through the power of musical theatre.

American Academy of Ballet

American Academy of Ballet’s Princess Camp will enchant your child with Dance, Theatre Games, Etiquette, Music, Tea Parties, Princess Costumes & A Life-Sized Cinderella Carriage!

Aquarium of Niagara

Immerse yourself in a summer full of aquatic adventures at the Aquarium of Niagara! Get up close and personal with incredible creatures that inhabit ocean, lake, and river ecosystems. Venture into our own backyard as we explore the Niagara River Gorge in this jam-packed summer of exploration! It’s sure to be a splash!

Artpark

Artpark offers two exciting summer camp programs: Theatre Academy’s production of Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” produced, performed and designed by students (July 8-August 14); plus Art Camp including drawing, painting, ceramics, and more (three one-week sessions, July 8-26)

Betty’s Music Together

Betty’s Music Together offers music and movement classes for children ages 0-8. Sessions include a 7-week mixed age class for children ages 0-5, as well as a 1-week Rhythm Kids Camp for ages 5-8. Sing, play, explore instruments, and more!

Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo

Fun, safe, educational, and affordable child care; convenient to all parts of Buffalo. Summer Program runs July 8 through August 23, Monday – Friday, 8am-6pm.

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library

The Library’s Summer Reading 2019 program will feature entertainers, arts, crafts, & STEM Camp. The 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries and the Library on Wheels bookmobile offer many fun, exciting, and educational opportunities to families — and they are all FREE. Come learn about them!

Buffalo Seminary

Buffalo Seminary will offer two Camp experiences in 2019. Their Summer@SEM Day Camp takes place from June 24th through August 9th for girls entering grades 5-9. From down the street or across the globe, girls love Summer@SEM! Also, from July 7-20, weeklong Sleepaway@SEM sessions will be offered at their historic home student residences.

Buffalo Yacht Club Junior Sailing

Encouraging young people to have a lifelong involvement in sailing and the sailing community by promoting seamanship, sportsmanship, and small boat handling skills from beginning fundamentals through advanced competitive racing.

Camp Centerland

Camp Centerland is the premier day camp in WNY. Nineteen acres of outdoor activities including swim lessons, zip line, high ropes, art, theatre, and so much more.

Camp Turner

Camp Turner is a summer resident camp operated by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo within the 65,000-acre Allegany State Park. The camp serves boys and girls ages 8-16.

Cardinal O’Hara High School

is pleased to present a variety of summer camps each year. Camps, for students entering grades 5-8, vary from Acting and Singing, Engineering, various Sports and Academic enrichment. There is something for everyone! Check out their website for 2019 Summer Camp options.

Centauri Summer Arts Camp

Centauri Summer Arts Camp is an overnight camp for the arts in Ontario, Canada, offering arts training for ages 8-18 in more than 40 programs.

Configuration School of Ballet

Configuration offers Storybook Dance Camp, designed to introduce children to the art of dance, develop self-confidence, and improve motor skills. Children ages 3-6 explore creative story-telling, stretching exercises, rhymes and song, musical and spatial awareness in a fun and safe environment. Each day brings a new adventure and exciting theme of the day. A snack and craft is included.

Four Seasons Child Care

This Camp is located on 31+ acres of land. Summer days are spent walking the hiking trails, observing wildlife. and experiencing the beauty of nature, playing in the meadow and swimming in the pools. A place to form friendships and make lasting memories.

Girl Scouts of WNY

Girl Scout Camp offers outdoor adventures that inspire girls to lead through experiences, self-discovery, and collective achievement.

Gymnastics Unlimited

Dodge the summer boredom with running, flipping, jumping, snacking, and crafting! A typical day will include gymnastics class, snack, crafts, and outside/inside games. There will be weekly craft and game themes, including ice cream in a bag, squirt gun tie-dye, painted rock tic-tac-toe, human board games and more… Come join the fun!!

Just For Kids

Just for Kids is the WNY afterschool and summer camp provider of choice for over 1,300 local families. With over 20 school-based locations for affordable childcare, it’s easy to find a JFK program for you!

Kenmore Day Camp

The Ken-Ton School District Summer Day Camp is open to children age 6 to 12 and runs for four two-week sessions for a total of eight weeks during the summer (July 1-August 23). Activities include swimming, tennis, golf lessons, soccer, theater, crafts, rocketry, team building exercises, trips to Fantasy Island, and more.

Kids Connect Preschool

Kids Connect offers a fun 6-week summer camp with changing weekly themes, like “Pirate Adventures,” “Wacky Science,”and “Digging for Dinosaurs.” Campers enjoy theme related crafts, activities, and on-site field trips. Open to children ages 3-4 and 5-8. Schedule flexibility available with expanded before & after camp hours. Starts July 8th.

Launchpad for Learning

At Launchpad for Learning, children will enjoy fun & exciting academic programs that help LAUNCH them into a great school year. Choose any or all of their weeks to attend 2, 3 or 5 days for the AM or PM session.

LE3, INC.

Brain Busters Summer Camp is a 10-week academic, athletic, artistic, and adventurous program. Students Preschool – 8th grade are welcome with no daily/weekly minimum.

Monkey See, Monkey Do…Children’s Bookstore

Offers 10 full-weeks of literacy-based summer camps 6/24-8/30. All Camps feature: interactive story readings, read alouds and literacy skills, critical thinking and logic, ELA, math and art activities along with imaginative play/games and outdoor time. A complete list of camps can be found at monkeysread.com.

National Inventor’s Hall of Fame

Unmask your child’s creativity this summer in the all-new Camp Invention® program, Supercharged, where children transform their wild imaginations into epic creation. Campers in grades K-6 will code robots and use collaboration and creative problem solving during hands-on, STEM activities.

Park School of Buffalo

Park School Summer Camps offer a fun-filled summer for campers ages 3-14. From basketball to soccer, to art and cooking, to coding and robotics — they’ve got you covered!

The Summit Center

The Summit Center offers therapeutic summer day programs to improve your child’s behavioral, social, and emotional skills: Community Connections for children (Grade 1 – Age 16) with high-functioning autism and Additions Summer Treatment Program(STP) for children (Ages 7-13) with ADHD. Supervised by licensed psychologists. Convenient Amherst location.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara

YMCA Buffalo Niagara offers summer day and overnight camp experiences that will build confidence, social skills and character with your child. Day camps are offered at the KenTon and Independent Health YMCAs, while overnight camping excursions can be found at Camp Weona and Camp Kenan.

Youngstown Yacht Club Junior Sailing Program

Youngstown Yacht Club offers a summer junior sailing program for children ages 7-17. They strive to make our program fun, safe, and educational for children looking for a fun summer camp on the water.

Niagara Climbing Center

Niagara Climbing Center is THE premier indoor climbing destination in WNY. Enjoy family-friendly fun — any age and skill level. Never climbed before? No Problem! We will teach you our ropes! Open 7 days a week!