Special Needs and Pets

Getting laughed at. Being ignored. Hearing about a party after the fact. Trying to be “one of them” only to fall short over and over again. People staring. Humans aren’t always kind. Life with a disability can be cold, lonely, and difficult. Fortunately, the world isn’t made only of people.

Pamela Rose, an animal expert in Western New York, works with many families to find the perfect pet. She also works with animal therapy. She understands why families which include people with disabilities would want a pet. She says, “Animals don’t care about popularity or strange behaviors. An animal is going to accept a person for their entire being, without judgment. Time with animals can create a safe space where a person can be themselves without penalty.”

Studies have shown pets have a positive outcome for children with disabilities such as Autism. These studies focused on “furry animals.” Anxiety and frustration levels were reduced when animals were present. Additionally, social interactions were more positive. There could be many reasons for the positive results. Some include the increased activity of walking and playing with the pet. Also, the responsibility of taking care of the animal can lead to increased confidence for a person with a disability. And, socializing whether it’s talking to or relaxing with the dog can reduce stress.

A Service Dog or Just A… Dog?

Service dogs are truly incredible. They guide people through busy city streets, prevent wanderers from leaving a house, and can even detect low blood sugar. Therapy dogs are well trained for specific purposes. This training comes with a hefty price tag. Autism Service Dogs of America says service dogs can cost more than $10,000. For people with disabilities who don’t require a trained service animal, a pet can still be beneficial.

Things To Consider

When helping a family choose the just right pet, Ms. Rose has several suggestions. Family members must be realistic about time, finances, allergies, and lifestyle. Rose also points out owners need to understand what the animal will need to thrive so it can provide the very best interaction. She asks families many questions when they are considering a pet. Some include:

Will the animal need a special habitat?

How much additional expense will the animal cost the family?

What will the animal eat, and who will feed it? For example, a snake eats only once a week, but does it eat live or frozen prey? Who will feed it?

What kind of exercise will the animal require?

Most of all, who will be responsible for the animal’s care?

Parrots are becoming increasingly common therapy animals. Parrots have been known to self-harm by plucking out their feathers during periods of anxiety or depression. Humans struggling with anxiety can identify with the birds, and in the process of helping the bird they also help themselves. After working with a veterinarian, owners of the anxious birds help train their feathered friend to get proper sleep, provide a healthy habitat, and provide plenty of good food and exercise. The idea is that this behavior can transfer to the human providing the caretaking.

Reptiles, especially snakes, are a great alternative for someone with allergies to fur or dander. Though snakes still require care and attention, they need less time and attention than furrier pets. Snakes can be either shy or outgoing, and many actually interact with its owner.

What If You Can’t Own A Pet?

The healing power of animals is still an option even when a family cannot adopt their own. Audubon Societies are excellent places to spend time. In fact, the national message of the Audubon Society is to include all people with varied lives and perspectives, because this reflects the diversity seen in nature. It’s a wonderful place to watch birds, squirrels, and walk through the woods. The Jamestown Audubon Society has many trails and activities for children of all ages. Membership is inexpensive and Sundays are free.

Many libraries in Western New York have programs connecting dogs to readers. Dogs certainly won’t mind a stumbled word or slow reading fluency. Check with your local library, as the dates can fill up fast.

The Buffalo Zoo offers lots of opportunities to spend time with animals. The Cub Club, Little Lions, and various camps and programs provide opportunities for animal interaction. Or, simply strolling through the zoo can calm anxieties and provide a safe environment to think and talk.

A Pet Benefits the Entire Family

Pets aren’t just for the child with special needs. They help caregivers too. The study that recognized the positive effects of dogs mentioned previously in this article was actually focused on caregivers of people with special needs. Results showed dogs had a positive impact on their lives too, with reduced stress and more positive interactions within the family. According to the study a pet is equally beneficial for the entire family.

Inviting a pet into your home is a major decision, as Ms. Rose addressed. However, it’s definitely worth considering. Whether it’s helping a child socialize, calming anxieties, or just providing the excuse to sit and snuggle, a pet can offer immeasurable love and support. And who couldn’t use more of that?

Special thanks to Pamela Rose, Web Services and Library Promotion Coordinator of the Health Sciences Library at the University of Buffalo.

Julia Garstecki is a proud momma to a three-year-old fur baby that has provided endless love and support to her entire family. Contact Julia for author visits or speaking engagements at julia@juliagarstecki.com. Follow her on twitter @juliagarstecki