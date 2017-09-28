Simplify Your Halloween & Savor Every Spooky Moment

Halloween becomes more commercialized every year. But a classic approach to Halloween will keep your budget intact and a grin on your face throughout the spookiest time of year.

If you want to restore the playful spirit of Halloween and spend more quality time with your family, let these reminders help you center your celebration on old-fashioned, frightening fun. Make memories this Halloween, rather than too many trips to the store.

Pump Up Your Pumpkin Power

What’s Halloween without those bright orange globes of autumn spirit? I’m referring to pumpkins, of course. Set a date for that trip to the pumpkin patch where family members can each select a choice carving pumpkin. Then set aside a few hours one week before Halloween for jack-o-lantern carving. Here are some classic pumpkin designs to inspire you.

Smiling Jack

Evil grin

Cat in profile

Flying bat

Spider with web

Wise owl

Spooky ghost

Puking pumpkin

Your family’s name

Halloween words

Go Green When Choosing Costumes

When it comes time to brainstorm costume ideas, challenge your kids to pull costumes together from scratch rather than purchasing pre-made. Try to inspire more creative self-expression from them, while you do less to make it all happen for them. You’ll find ample tutorials on the Internet and lots of costume accessories to choose from at your local resale shop. Here is a list of costume types to get the ideas popping.

Animals

Bugs

Heroes

Celebrities

Monsters

Magical Creatures

Professions

Foods

Cartoons

Fictional Characters

Use Down To Earth Décor

Don’t go over the top with Halloween décor. Often a few natural-looking items added to a front porch are all you need. Or search online for easy craft tutorials related to the following images. Build up a repertoire of decorations that you expand gradually over the years rather than going over the top with Halloween decor.

Bats

Crows

Pumpkins

Spider webs

Ghosts

Skeletons

Witches

Cats

Owls

Branches

Tombstones

Compile A Halloween Playlist

Spooky songs are to Halloween what Christmas carols are to Christmas. Recruit your kids’ help and make a Halloween playlist. Here are some blasts-from-the-past many parents will recognize. Turn them on to turn chore time into a dance party.

“The Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

“This Is Halloween” by Danny Elfman

“Superstition” by Stevie Wonder

“Werewolves Of London” by Warren Zevon

“Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.

“Time Warp” by Richard O’Brien

“Abracadabra” by The Steve Miller Band

“Don’t Fear The Reaper” by Blue Oyster Cult

“Spooky” by Andy Williams

“Witchy Woman” by The Eagles

“I Want Candy” by Bow Wow Wow

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia” by The Charlie Daniels Band

“The Addams Family” by Victor Mizzy

“Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley

“Witchcraft” by Frank Sinatra

“Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead” by Arlen & Harpburg

“Bad Moon Rising” by Creedance Clearwater Revival

Create Annual Movie-watching Traditions

Sharing family films is a terrific way to chillax during a busy time of year. So gather the crew and get in the Halloween mood with movies that startle without scaring the pants off anyone.

For The Whole Family To Watch Together

It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown (Not Rated, For ages 4 and up) 1966

The Wizard of Oz (Not rated, ages 8 and up) 1939

ET (Rated PG, ages 8 and up) 1982

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone (Rated PG, ages 9 and up) 2001

For Older Kids: Family Movies to Watch With Teens

The Goonies (Rated PG, ages 11 and up) 1985

Hocus Pocus (Rated PG, ages 11 and up) 1993

Edward Scissorhands (PG-13, ages 13 and up) 1990

The Addams Family (Rated PG-13, ages 13 and up) 1991

Transform Candy Into Decor

Halloween candy isn’t merely for eating. Display some classic candy choices in glass jars from the dollar store to inspire seasonal fun. Or use classic candy to decorate a wreath form to hang on your front door during Trick-Or-Treating. Search for photos online and choose the wreath style that matches your level of ambition. Here are some candies that can add visual sweetness minus the calories and cavities.

Candy Corn

Candy Pumpkins

Black & Orange Mary Janes

Autumn Colored Gummies

Autumn Wrapped Candy

Jelly Belly Autumn Mix

Chocolate Eyeballs

Black & Orange Hard Candy Sticks

Caramel Apple Lollipops

Harvest Blend M&Ms

Gummy Worms

Brainstorm Imaginative Party Themes

Hosting a Halloween party? Keep it simple with classic Halloween party themes. Here are some ideas to get you brainstorming. Search online for easy homemade décor ideas.

Salem Witches

Sleepy Hollow Headless Haunts

Roswell Aliens

Black & White Horror Movie

Transylvania Vampires

Zombie Apocalypse

Shakespearean Tragedies

Dancing Skeletons

Wizard School

Mystical Journey

Potluck Party Meals

If you plan to bring a meal to a potluck, go for something simple. Trick or treaters need substantial food in their bellies to offset all the sugar typically consumed on Halloween. Try your hand at the following savory favorites.

Chili with Corn Muffins

Sweet Potato Soup with Zucchini Bread

Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Cole Slaw

Chicken And Dumplings

Beef Stew with Crusty Bread

Shepherd’s Pie

Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas

Meatball Subs with Potato Salad

Lasagna and Caesar Salad

Vegetable Soup with Pumpkin Muffins

Clam Chowder with Apple Muffins

Author, journalist and writing coach Christina Katz always thinks of Halloween as the kick-off to the busy holiday season, followed swiftly by Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. So she tries to take it slow and simplify as much as she can.