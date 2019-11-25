Not All Presents Come In A Box: Make the Holidays Sparkle with Experience Gifts

Parents want their children’s Christmas to be magical. Sometimes this means driving all over town or frantically searching online for trendy toys or gadgets only to find that children grow bored and banish them to the back of the closet or toy box after the holidays.

This Christmas, why not give your child the gift of time by picking out an activity you can do together? Try one of these experience-gift ideas and pair it with a related fun item to go under the tree.

A Heart For The Arts

Is your child a budding van Gogh or drama queen? Here are some ideas for visual and performing arts experience gifts.

Experience Gifts:

A membership or ticket to tour an art museum

A day at a paint-your-own pottery place

Acting classes

Parent and Child Painting class

Dance Lessons

Tangible Gifts:

The book 13 Artists Children Should Know by Angela Wenzel

Ed Emberley’s Drawing books

An easel

A table and chair that it is okay to drip paint on

Spirograph

Paint pens, gel crayons or oil pastels

Makeup kits for actors

Tap, jazz, or ballet shoes

Leg warmers

A costume representing a favorite character

Microphone

Crafty & Creative

Does your child like to create projects over time? Maybe you’re a maker-minded parent that wants your child to learn practical life skills. Here are some ideas to get your hobbyist started:

Experience Gifts:

Knitting or crocheting classes

Home Depot free woodworking classes

Sewing classes at JoAnn Fabrics

Crafts class at Michael’s

Beginning jewelry making classes

Lessons in glasswork

Bath bomb, soap or lotion making lessons

Tangible Gifts:

Knit or crochet kit for kids

The book Woodland Crochet: 12 Precious Projects to Stitch and Snuggle by Kristen Rask

Young Woodworker’s Project Kit from Lakeshore Learning (includes everything needed to build a small corner shelf, tool box, and treasure chest)

Beginner Sewing Machine like the Singer Start 1304

Calligraphy Set

Origami or Craft Paper

Beads or jewelry making kit

Materials to make bath bombs, bath salts, soaps or lotions

Sports Fans

Sports are not only a fun way for a child to get exercise, but they also provide an opportunity for parents to connect to kids.

Experience Gifts:

Tickets to a professional sporting event

Tour a sporting stadium or Hall of Fame

Membership or admission to an ice or roller skating rink

Lessons with a private coach for a favorite sport

Batting Facility Membership

Tangible Gifts:

Sports Equipment

Professional or college team jerseys or hats

Ticket stub diary to hold memorable sporting event stubs

Fitness tracker watch

Gymnastics or yoga mat

Over the door basketball hoop

Wild About Books

Reading opens up entire new worlds to a child and is the basis for so many skills in adult life. Encouraging reading with a holiday gift will never go out of style.

Experience Gifts:

Visit a storytelling venue

Attend an author visit or book signing of your child’s favorite author

Sign up for a “make your own book” workshop

Tangible Gifts:

Book ends

Booklight

E-reader, like a Kindle or Nook

Magnetic clip bookmarks

Reading tent

Comfy bean bag chair

Personalized book stamp

Magazine subscription

Fashionistas

Clothes and accessories are always a hit at Christmas, especially if you have teens in the house. These ideas show your fashion lover you care about their style.

Experience Gifts:

Go to a fashion show

Modeling classes

Mommy and Me mani pedis

Tangible Gifts:

My First Fashion Designer by Lakeshore Learning. This kit includes a miniature dress form, cloth swatches and buttons to create runway designs.

A mix and match fashion drawing set like Fashion Plates

A chic hat, scarf , gloves or ear muffs

Leather boots

Graphic tees

Bangles

Designer watch

Faux Fur accessories

Animal print scarf or leggings

FabKids subscription box

Gift card to favorite clothing store

A Flair For Design

Help your child find their inner interior designer with these gift ideas.

Experience Gift:

Consult with a local interior decorator and use your child’s ideas to design his or her bedroom or playroom makeover

Tangible Gifts:

Klutz Design Your Dream Room. This portfolio lets your child explore with patterns, color, space, and 300 punch-out pieces to design a room.

Paint for a bedroom or playroom picked out by your child

Sheets, bedspread, curtains or designer pillows

Lamps, desk set, or wall art

Future Foodies

You could be raising the next Pioneer Woman or Bobby Flay. Support their love of creating dishes with these fun ideas.

Experience Gift:

Cooking lessons

Dinner at a fine dining, gourmet or culturally diverse restaurant

Tangible Gifts:

MasterChef Junior Cooking Essentials Set

Personalized chef apron, jacket or hat

MindWare Playful Chef Knife Kit (it really cuts but is safe for kids)

Make Your Own Chocolate Kit

Kid Chef: The Foodie Kids Cookbook by Melina Hammer

STEAM On

If your child loves STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math), Buffalo provides a plethora of classes and camps.

Experience Gifts:

Engineering Class

Membership at a nature center

Membership to a children’s museum

Computer camp or classes

Join a maker space

Tangible Gifts:

Science subscription boxes like Groovy Lab in a Box and Kiwi Crate

Microscope

Composter

Telescope

Snap Circuits

Lego Master Builders Academy

Nature Lovers

Get outdoors and enjoy fishing, hiking, camping, canoeing or more with your child.

Experience Gifts:

Membership in the Wild Explorers Club

Membership at a nature center

Whitewater rafting trip

Fishing Trip

Tangible Gifts:

Fishing rod and gear

Compass

Hiking gear

Tent

Binoculars

Canoe or kayak

Janeen Lewis is freelance journalist and mother of two. She has been published in several parenting publications across the country and in Chicken Soup for the Soul: Christmas Magic.