Not All Presents Come In A Box: Make the Holidays Sparkle with Experience Gifts

Parents want their children’s Christmas to be magical. Sometimes this means driving all over town or frantically searching online for trendy toys or gadgets only to find that children grow bored and banish them to the back of the closet or toy box after the holidays.
This Christmas, why not give your child the gift of time by picking out an activity you can do together? Try one of these experience-gift ideas and pair it with a related fun item to go under the tree.
A Heart For The Arts
Is your child a budding van Gogh or drama queen? Here are some ideas for visual and performing arts experience gifts.
Experience Gifts:
- A membership or ticket to tour an art museum
- A day at a paint-your-own pottery place
- Acting classes
- Parent and Child Painting class
- Dance Lessons
Tangible Gifts:
- The book 13 Artists Children Should Know by Angela Wenzel
- Ed Emberley’s Drawing books
- An easel
- A table and chair that it is okay to drip paint on
- Spirograph
- Paint pens, gel crayons or oil pastels
- Makeup kits for actors
- Tap, jazz, or ballet shoes
- Leg warmers
- A costume representing a favorite character
- Microphone
Crafty & Creative
Does your child like to create projects over time? Maybe you’re a maker-minded parent that wants your child to learn practical life skills. Here are some ideas to get your hobbyist started:
Experience Gifts:
- Knitting or crocheting classes
- Home Depot free woodworking classes
- Sewing classes at JoAnn Fabrics
- Crafts class at Michael’s
- Beginning jewelry making classes
- Lessons in glasswork
- Bath bomb, soap or lotion making lessons
Tangible Gifts:
- Knit or crochet kit for kids
- The book Woodland Crochet: 12 Precious Projects to Stitch and Snuggle by Kristen Rask
- Young Woodworker’s Project Kit from Lakeshore Learning (includes everything needed to build a small corner shelf, tool box, and treasure chest)
- Beginner Sewing Machine like the Singer Start 1304
- Calligraphy Set
- Origami or Craft Paper
- Beads or jewelry making kit
- Materials to make bath bombs, bath salts, soaps or lotions
Sports Fans
Sports are not only a fun way for a child to get exercise, but they also provide an opportunity for parents to connect to kids.
Experience Gifts:
- Tickets to a professional sporting event
- Tour a sporting stadium or Hall of Fame
- Membership or admission to an ice or roller skating rink
- Lessons with a private coach for a favorite sport
- Batting Facility Membership
Tangible Gifts:
- Sports Equipment
- Professional or college team jerseys or hats
- Ticket stub diary to hold memorable sporting event stubs
- Fitness tracker watch
- Gymnastics or yoga mat
- Over the door basketball hoop
Wild About Books
Reading opens up entire new worlds to a child and is the basis for so many skills in adult life. Encouraging reading with a holiday gift will never go out of style.
Experience Gifts:
- Visit a storytelling venue
- Attend an author visit or book signing of your child’s favorite author
- Sign up for a “make your own book” workshop
Tangible Gifts:
- Book ends
- Booklight
- E-reader, like a Kindle or Nook
- Magnetic clip bookmarks
- Reading tent
- Comfy bean bag chair
- Personalized book stamp
- Magazine subscription
Fashionistas
Clothes and accessories are always a hit at Christmas, especially if you have teens in the house. These ideas show your fashion lover you care about their style.
Experience Gifts:
- Go to a fashion show
- Modeling classes
- Mommy and Me mani pedis
Tangible Gifts:
- My First Fashion Designer by Lakeshore Learning. This kit includes a miniature dress form, cloth swatches and buttons to create runway designs.
- A mix and match fashion drawing set like Fashion Plates
- A chic hat, scarf , gloves or ear muffs
- Leather boots
- Graphic tees
- Bangles
- Designer watch
- Faux Fur accessories
- Animal print scarf or leggings
- FabKids subscription box
- Gift card to favorite clothing store
A Flair For Design
Help your child find their inner interior designer with these gift ideas.
Experience Gift:
- Consult with a local interior decorator and use your child’s ideas to design his or her bedroom or playroom makeover
Tangible Gifts:
- Klutz Design Your Dream Room. This portfolio lets your child explore with patterns, color, space, and 300 punch-out pieces to design a room.
- Paint for a bedroom or playroom picked out by your child
- Sheets, bedspread, curtains or designer pillows
- Lamps, desk set, or wall art
Future Foodies
You could be raising the next Pioneer Woman or Bobby Flay. Support their love of creating dishes with these fun ideas.
Experience Gift:
- Cooking lessons
- Dinner at a fine dining, gourmet or culturally diverse restaurant
Tangible Gifts:
- MasterChef Junior Cooking Essentials Set
- Personalized chef apron, jacket or hat
- MindWare Playful Chef Knife Kit (it really cuts but is safe for kids)
- Make Your Own Chocolate Kit
- Kid Chef: The Foodie Kids Cookbook by Melina Hammer
STEAM On
If your child loves STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math), Buffalo provides a plethora of classes and camps.
Experience Gifts:
- Engineering Class
- Membership at a nature center
- Membership to a children’s museum
- Computer camp or classes
- Join a maker space
Tangible Gifts:
- Science subscription boxes like Groovy Lab in a Box and Kiwi Crate
- Microscope
- Composter
- Telescope
- Snap Circuits
- Lego Master Builders Academy
Nature Lovers
Get outdoors and enjoy fishing, hiking, camping, canoeing or more with your child.
Experience Gifts:
- Membership in the Wild Explorers Club
- Membership at a nature center
- Whitewater rafting trip
- Fishing Trip
Tangible Gifts:
- Fishing rod and gear
- Compass
- Hiking gear
- Tent
- Binoculars
- Canoe or kayak
Janeen Lewis is freelance journalist and mother of two. She has been published in several parenting publications across the country and in Chicken Soup for the Soul: Christmas Magic.