Institute for Autism Research Offers Hope to Children

As a young child, Corinne Marciniak struggled to express her emotions. She also appeared to lack empathy for others. “Corinne couldn’t tell when someone was happy or sad, appreciative or mad,” says Renee Marciniak, Corinne’s mother. “When we tried to correct her when she misbehaved, she could not differentiate from when we were serious and when we were not.”

Stacey Klein noticed that her toddler son, Owen, had delays in language development. And when he played with toys, it was very repetitive.

“Owen would take a train, turn it over, and just watch the wheels spin,” says Klein. “He would not focus on the function of the toy. Rather he listened to its music or watched its lights.”

Corinne and Owen have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), as have one in every 68 children in the United States, according to the 2014 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is a 123% percent increase since 2002. Boys are five times more likely to have ASD than girls.

Children with ASD vary significantly in the manner in which their symptoms are manifested. Their symptoms also differ in severity, from mildly impaired to severely disabled, which determines where they fall on the spectrum.

Dr. Leo Kanner, a psychiatrist at Johns Hopkins University, first identified the neurological disorder known as autism in 1943. He used the term to describe the withdrawn behavior of children he studied. Before that, the disorder wasn’t formally recognized. Surely there were individuals with autism, but they were discounted and labeled as awkward, odd, or eccentric.

“ASD consists of core symptoms including social impairments and narrow and repetitive behaviors and interests which severely interfere with the children’s daily functioning” explains Marcus L. Thomeer, PhD, who co-founded and co-directs the Institute for Autism Research (IAR) at Canisius College with colleague Christopher Lopata, PsyD.

Seventy years later, there is no known cure for the disorder. But children who previously would have been overlooked now receive the attention and treatment they need to manage the disorder at the IAR.

The IAR has already given hope to Corinne, Owen, and nearly 400 Western New York children and their families. Established in 2009, the IAR is dedicated to better understanding ASD and enhancing the lives of affected children. The institute’s work has led to the development of several new and effective treatment programs that garnered the attention of the clinical and research communities and the national media. Most renowned is summerMAX, which was one of the first comprehensive treatment programs proven effective for high-functioning children with ASD.

In many ways, the five-week long summerMAX program is just like summer camp. Children participate in engaging group activities, entertaining games, and take field trips to local attractions and theme parks. They swim twice a week.

But take a closer look at one of summerMAX’s activities: “Freeze Tag Emotions.”

One participant is designated as “it” and attempts to tag the other participants. Each time someone is tagged by “it,” he or she is “frozen,” and the children who are not tagged can attempt to unfreeze those who are frozen by correctly identifying the emotion (facial expression) the frozen person exhibits.

Because children with ASD have difficulty identifying emotions, “Freeze Tag Emotions” helps summerMAX participants to improve this skill.

In another activity, called “People Builder,” summerMAX participants work as a team to arrange themselves into a shape written on an index card. The team discusses how to create the object using their bodies, then positions themselves to represent the object.

“This activity helps the kids learn how communicate effectively and negotiate during peer interactions,” adds Lopata. “The most defining feature of autism spectrum disorder is social impairment and People Builder specifically addresses this deficit.”

Throughout the day, summerMAX participants earn or lose points based on their participation and use of social skills. There are no breaks from social instruction, not even at lunch. Participants “earn” their way to field trips and other rewards based on point levels.

“The high level of intensity of the summerMAX program is necessary because we are trying to move the kids a good distance in a five-week program,” says Lopata.

What differentiates summerMAX from a typical summer camp is that it is actually a treatment research program. Lopata and Thomeer develop strategies to specifically treat ASD symptoms and these are incorporated into the program’s structured activities. Members of the research team, many of whom are undergraduate and graduate students, implement the strategies. The researchers then assess the impact to determine which ones result in the greatest gains among the children.

Kids have so much fun most of them do not realize they are in treatment.

“We want the kids to have fun but we want to make sure they are learning something and that the program is changing their behaviors in their day-to-day lives” says Thomeer.

So far, the evidence indicates that the program is doing just that.

According to results from two randomized trials, children who participate in summerMAX consistently show vast improvements in their understanding of what social skills to use in a range of social situations and in their use of social and communication skills compared to those who do not receive treatment. They also maintain their social gains after completing the five-week program.

The IAR’s findings are the foundation for its current research testing the effectiveness of its treatment program in school settings, schoolMAX. A historic $3.4 million research grant from the U.S. Department of Education Institute of Education Sciences is supporting a four-year study. Preliminary research on the school program conducted in several local public schools showed much promise.

Most recently, the U.S. Department of Defense Autism Research Program awarded the institute a four-year, $1.3 million dollar grant to study the effectiveness of an outpatient version of the program (MAXout). If proven effective, these new treatment programs will enable the IAR to expand its programs for children and parents, who need options for accessing treatment that works within their daily schedules.

But parents of children with ASD say the greatest reward is watching their sons and daughters grow into loving, understanding, and social individuals.

“Prior to attending summerMAX, when someone entered the room, Owen didn’t acknowledge the person, even when he or she said ‘hello,’” says Klein. “This program has helped Owen (now 12) relate to his peers – emotionally. He is able to acknowledge emotions that his sister, younger cousins, and family members have. He’s aware of how they’re feeling and able to interact with them.”

In addition to social impairments, children with ASD exhibit narrow, obsessive interests. Klein has also seen a reduction in these symptoms.

“We’ve seen a big increase in the variety of topics Owen talks about,” says Klein. “He used to talk only about Pokemon but he also likes football and video games now as well. And we can encourage him to change topics, too.”

Klein adds that Owen will ask family members about their day — something he would never do before attending summerMAX.

Now 13, Corinne Marciniak is also flourishing. She swims on the varsity swim team for City of Tonawanda High School as a seventh grader and has been a member of the Town of Tonawanda Aquettes Synchronized Swim Team for three years.

“Corinne uses the skills she learned at summerMAX to help her be a productive, positive team member on the Aquettes,” says Marciniak. “She also has friends on the team. Corinne facilitated those relationships all on her own.”

“We need to give these kids an opportunity to attend school, go to college, to find meaningful work as adults, to have a family, and ultimately, not be so isolated from society,” says Thomeer. “All our efforts are undertaken with this in mind – to improve the lives of children with autism.”

All indications are that the Institute for Autism Research is making significant progress toward that goal.

