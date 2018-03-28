× Expand How to Identify A Delay In Young Children

How To Identify A Delay in Young Children

A developmental delay is identified when a child does not reach their expected developmental milestones. Developmental milestones are used to determine whether or not a child is achieving his or her age specific tasks. A delay in a child is usually noticed by the parent(s) or child care provider, often during play time with their peers.

Developmental milestones are divided into five functional areas; motor, cognitive, language, social-emotional, and adaptive developments.

Motor is categorized by Fine and Gross Motor. Fine Motor involves movement of small muscles (i.e., wiggling fingers and toes). At the age of 4-7 months a child should be able to grasp and hold objects. At 12 months, a child is expected to place objects in a box. By age 4 they should be holding crayons and using utensils properly.

Gross is the movement of the larger muscles in the body. This requires using the whole body to roll over, sit, and crawl. At the age of 4 – 7 months a child should be able to push up or extend their arms, sit with support, and grab at their feet. At 12 months, a child is expected to pull themselves up when holding onto something. A 4-year-old should be able to kick a ball and use riding toys.

Cognitive Development in children refers to the crucial skills that cause the child to analyze and remember. Infants begin to watch moving objects and recognize friendly faces. At 12 months, the child should be pointing to objects and engaging in simple games. By 4 years the child should be able to recall parts of a story and engage in fantasy play.

Language Development is the ability to be able to listen and communicate with sounds that will eventually create words. At the age of 4-7 months a child should be babbling and at 12 months a child is expected to know that shaking their head from side to side means no. When they reach age 4, they should be able to speak clearly and ask questions using short sentences.

Social-Emotional Development addresses the child’s ability to understand and form relationships with others. Four-to-seven month olds should be enjoying social play. At 12 months, a child is expected to be able to express a feeling of shyness or anxiety when they are with someone other than their own parent. Similarly, the child will also express a preference for family members. By 4 years, the child should like to sing and dance as they begin to become very independent.

Adaptive Development is the ability of a child to relate to age appropriate self-care skills. The child wants to feed themselves and tries to dress themselves. Children who experience difficulty in this area may be referred to speech, occupational, or physical therapy.

If you think that your child is not developing at the same pace or in the same way as most children his or her age, it is often a good idea to first talk with your child’s pediatrician. Explain your concerns and share your observations. The child may have a developmental delay or a disability, or be at risk for a delay or disability.

If the pediatrician refers the child to Early Intervention, a service coordinator will work closely with the family to complete an assessment on the child. This assessment will determine if the child is developmentally delayed or at risk for developmental issues. Early Intervention is a free service specially designed to address the needs of a young child. This evaluation is provided through the County Health Department where the child may receive services that meet their developmental needs.

If your child is 5 years old or younger, and has been diagnosed with a delay or disability, the Early Childhood Direction Center is a resource for you and your family. The Early Childhood Direction Center (ECDC) is part of the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital and provides workshops on a variety of topics for parents. ECDC connects families of children with diagnosed or suspected special needs to services and resources in WNY.

You can contact a WNY Region ECDC professional by calling 716-408-2589 or 1-800-462-7653. You will speak with friendly, caring, and understanding staff members who will help you locate the age appropriate treatment. We welcome your questions and look forward to the opportunity to talk with you. Please visit our website at www.ecdcwny.org, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ECDCWNY1 and join our email list at ecdc@kaleidahealth.org

Kimberly M. Suminski, M.S. Ed. is the Manager of the Early Childhood Direction Center. She serves on numerous Oishei Children’s Hospital, county, regional, and state-wide committees, all focused on improving outcomes and services for young children in WNY. This article was prepared in cooperation with the Public Relations Committee of the Developmental Disabilities Alliance of WNY (DDAWNY).