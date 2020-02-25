× Expand Get Ready for Spring! 10 Ways to Prep in the Rainy Season

It’s the time of the year when the calendar says spring is arriving, but warm weather hasn’t gotten the memo yet. With cool temperatures, downpours, and muddy yards, families are still experiencing cabin fever. What are some fun, productive ways they can keep busy?

It’s a good time to get organized for the busy spring months ahead, when sports and outdoor activities will make it hard to get anything done indoors. Here are some ideas that will keep you from going stir crazy and get you prepared physically and mentally for spring.

1) Get ready to grill.

Feeling adventurous enough to change things up at spring dinners and family picnics? What about trying out a new grill marinade or perfecting all the fixings for a barbecue spread? Experiment now, while you have time to research the internet for recipes. Spend a day in the kitchen with a grill pan and your kids and create a new family food tradition to share with extended family and friends in the spring. Give your creation a test run by having an indoor picnic or luau in your living room.

2) Do the spring cleaning early.

Teach kids how to deep clean the bathrooms and kitchen or use all the attachments on the vacuum. Clean out the fridge and self-clean the oven. On days that aren’t too cold, open the windows and air out the house. Hate scrubbing walls and the baseboards? This is a good time to enlist the entire family and knock it out in a day. Organize all the closets, pantry and laundry room — projects you won’t have time for once the pool opens and the park beckons. Have a contest to see who has the most organized closet or room.

3) Pack away winter gear.

If you can get away with wearing light jackets, wash all the heavy winter coats, replace any buttons, and hang up coats at the back of the closet so they are ready to go next winter. Do the same with winter clothes and gear, but reserve a few items in case the weather takes a dip. Take outgrown items to a donation center or consignment store. Take an inventory of what your kids need for spring and shop early.

4) Get ready for sunbathing season.

Do beach towels need to be replaced? Are you out of sunscreen? Maybe your child needs a flotation device or last year’s pool floats have sprung a leak. Check to make sure everyone’s swim suit fits. Make sure everyone has a pair of sunglasses to protect eyes from harmful rays. Make a list of all your needs for lounging at the pool or going to the waterpark or lake, and have a beach bag ready to go in the car. Beach towels also come in handy to have when you are on an outing and an unexpected spring shower douses the family.

5) Be bike ready.

Replace any broken parts, pump up low tires, adjust seat heights, get helmets ready, and don’t forget to make sure kids haven’t outgrown bikes. If you realize a bike needs to be replaced, you’ll have time to do consumer and safety research and get the best bargain.

6) Have a foot spa party!

Get all those sun-loving “soles” sandal ready. Buy or make your own foot scrubs. Soak your feet and then file, massage, and use foot lotion on them. Try out a new spring nail polish. When you’re done, go shopping for new flip flops or slides to wear to the beach and pool during warmer weather.

7) Plan and design a garden.

Discuss what plants you want to put in your family garden. Let kids design and sketch the layout. Shop online for the best deals on tools, gloves, planters, and seeds. Check out your planting zone and start your seedlings indoors so they will be ready to go when outdoor planting season arrives.

8) Make the car interior shine.

Warm weather is a good time to wash the outside of the car, but in the in-between season, you can really make the interior of the car shine even if it never leaves the garage. Hand-vacuum, wash the windows, clean out the glove box and console. Organize the inside of the car for spring trips. Don’t forget to buy a first-aid kit or restock an existing one.

9) Do an indoor home improvement project.

It could be one room that the family has been wanting to improve or a small space. Paint a bedroom or organize the closets. Buy a new desk for the office or put up some eye-catching art. Buy or build some inexpensive cube organizers and decorative bins, and organize that cluttered corner you’ve been meaning to get to. A fresh coat of paint on the walls and baseboards alone can freshen up a space. If you have to open the windows to paint, this is a good time to do it before sweltering heat hits.

10) Plan a summer vacation.

Discuss places the family would like to go. Take this time to do research on accommodations, attractions and costs. Present different options in a family meeting and discuss the pros and cons of different locales. As a family, find ways to save for your trip. Having a goal and a destination to look forward to can help chase rainy days away. Once you have decided where to go, put a picture of your destination on the fridge and start a savings jar — everyone can contribute spare change. See how much is collected before vacation and put it toward meals out while traveling. Start a countdown calendar of the days until vacation begins.

Now that you’re prepared, celebrate. Spring is on the way!

Janeen Lewis is a freelance writer with a degree in journalism from Eastern Kentucky University and a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Kentucky.