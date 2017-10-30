Get Into The Holiday Mood

× Expand Get Into Holiday Mood

Late November and early December are probably the most stressful times of year for most people, who are usually so busy they don’t know what to do first. What folks really need to do is slow down, relax, and recharge as they head into the holiday season. Described below are several holiday festivals and events, both near and far, which are guaranteed to get you into a festive mood, whether just for a few hours or a whole weekend.

It’s a Wonderful Life Weekend

Head to Seneca Falls, about a two hour drive from Buffalo, to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Seneca Falls is believed to be the inspiration for the town of Bedford Falls in the iconic movie. Events, which take place December 8-10, 2017, feature exhibits at the It’s a Wonderful Life Museum, including presentations by cast members and others associated with the film. Cast members scheduled to appear include the “Bailey kids” Carol Coombs (Janie Bailey) Karolyn Grimes (ZuZu Bailey), and Jimmy Hawkins (Tommy Bailey), as well as Jeanine Roose (young Violet Bick).

Two dinners with cast members are also planned. On December 8th, there is a recreation of Frank Capra’s preview dinner which originally took place in December 1946. The other dinner, a Welcome Back Home Harry Bailey Christmas buffet dinner, takes place December 10th. Advanced reservations are required for both dinners. (It’s a Wonderful Life Museum, 32 Fall Street, Seneca Falls, 315-568-5838, www.wonderfullifemuseum.com or www.therealbedfordfalls.com)

Tree Lighting in Corning and Sparkle

Corning, about 2 ½ hours from Buffalo, has been dubbed the Crystal City, mainly because of the city’s glassmaking heritage and the Corning Museum of Glass. However, during the holiday season the city really sparkles, literally, as the trees along historic Market Street, also referred to as the Gaffer District, are all aglow with twinkling lights. Visit Corning on November 25th for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade of Lights.

The 42nd annual Sparkle takes place this year on December 2nd from 5-9pm. Visitors can enjoy children’s activities, see live reindeer, visit Santa, take a horse and carriage ride, and shop in the many stores that line Market Street. (Corning Gaffer District (607-937-6292, www.gafferdistrict.com)

Another place to get into the holiday mood is just a few miles beyond Corning, in Elmira. The Christmas House, located in a 1894 Queen Anne Victorian mansion, is a gift shop that carries gifts for all occasions, but they actually specialize in Christmas ornaments and other holiday decorations, many locally made. (The Christmas House, 361 Maple Avenue, Elmira, 607-734-9547, www.christmas-house.com)

Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles

The 24th annual Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles, about a 2 ½ hour drive from Buffalo, features a variety of characters, including “Charles Dickens” himself interacting with visitors on the street and in local businesses. This event, which takes place on weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas from 12-4 pm, includes live music, Christmas carol sing-alongs, roasted chestnuts, horse and wagon rides, and holiday shopping in the many unique shops in the village. You can even enjoy a dinner at the Mirbeau Inn and Spa, with a live performance of A Christmas Carol (check website for date and time).

At noon on Friday November 24th, you can watch the “World’s Smallest Christmas Parade,” as Charles Dickens and his entourage march a short distance, then kick off the festival on the porch of the Hannum House on Genesee Street. On Tuesday December 5th, the village has a special shopping event called Shop, Sip and Stroll. (Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles, (315-685-0552; www.skaneateles.com/visit/dickens)

Our Lady of Fatima Shrine Festival of Lights

Closer to home, the showcase of holiday lights at the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Lewiston has the courage to boldly depict the true meaning of the Christmas season, the birth of Jesus Christ. Displays include the Holy Family, St. Nicholas, angels, and other religious-themed displays.

Father Julio Ciavaglia, rector of the shrine, came up with the idea for the light display in the early 1990’s, when he felt that the Christmas season was becoming too secular. He thought it would be nice to have a light display at the shrine to remind people of the reason for the season.

Almost all of the displays have been designed by Father Julio and built by the shrine staff. They generally start working on the current year’s new display in the summer.(Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, 1023 Swann Road, Lewiston, 716-754-7489, www.fatimashrine.com. The festival of lights takes place the Saturday before Thanksgiving through January 6th.)

Findley Lake Holiday Events

The Village of Findley Lake in southern Chautauqua County, about 90 minutes from Buffalo, is a great place to visit no matter the season. However, they have several events coming up in November and December to get you in the holiday mood. On November 4th, the Findley Lake Christmas craft show takes place in the Findley Lake fire hall from 10am-4pm.

You can enjoy a Vintage Christmas Celebration on November 18-19th at the Secret Cubby Antique Center, which has a huge selection of antique and vintage items. Even my 15 year old son enjoyed browsing in this shop when we visited this past summer. Christmas Throughout the Village takes place on December 2-3. Activities include pictures with Santa, craft projects for kids, and special sales in the shops in the village. For those of you who like to ski, Peek’ n Peak Resort is located nearby. (Findley Lake information www.visitfindleylake.com)

Holiday Events in Angelica

Angelica in Allegany County, about a two-hour drive from Buffalo, has been dubbed “The Town Where History Lives.” It is a quaint little village that has a number of antique and gift shops. On December 8th, from 9am-3pm, the Angelica Post Office (1 W. Main Street, 585-466-7689) has its annual Angel Postmark Cancellation. People can bring their Christmas cards to the post office to get a special commemorative postmark. Also, that same day, the Angelica Boosters will be selling memorabilia and holiday ornaments (35 W. Main Street).

The annual Luminaries around the Park takes place in Angelica on December 17 from 5-9 pm. The event features caroling, a living nativity at the Methodist church and hundreds of luminaries lining the town’s Park Circle. (For more information visit www.visitangelica.com)

North Pole, NY: Home of Santa’s Workshop

Santa’s Workshop, in the Adirondack hamlet of North Pole, NY, has been in operation since 1949; it was one of the first theme parks in the country. I even visited here when I was a youngster! Open June to December, Santa’s Workshop has a variety of special events as Christmas approaches. North Pole, part of the town of Wilmington, is a 7 hour drive from Buffalo.

During the Village of Lights, the park is transformed into a winter wonderland. Visit the shops, roast marshmallows, feed the reindeer, enjoy caroling, see a Nativity pageant presentation, and of course, visit Santa. The Village of Lights takes place December 3, 10, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23 from 4:30-8pm each evening.

There are also four special Yuletide Family Weekends in November and December that include two evenings of activities and entertainment at Santa’s Workshop, with families staying overnight in local inns and campgrounds. However, as we go to press, these weekends are most likely sold out; so this may be something you want to keep in mind for next year. (North Pole NY, Home of Santa’s Workshop, 324 Whiteface Mountain Memorial Highway, Wilmington, 518-946-2211, www.northpoleny.com)

BACKROADS & BYWAYS OF UPSTATE NEW YORK: Drives, Day Trips & Weekend Excursions is a brand new book written by Christine A. Smyczynski whose work has appeared frequently in WNY Family over the years, as it does in this issue. You may be familiar with her previous book, Western New York Explorer’s Guide (2005 & 2008), the only comprehensive travel guide to our region.

Although Christine has written many types of articles for a variety of publications, her specialty is travel and this new guide is her best yet! In its almost 400 pages, you’re sure to find inspiration for many wonderful outings with your family.

This book offers a sampling of some of the most intriguing places to visit in upstate New York; some well known, some places you may have never heard of before. While Christine’s initial brainstorming session for the book resulted in more than 50 ideas for chapters, she narrowed her focus to the 20 drives and destinations which she considered perfect for day trips, weekends getaways, or even a week’s vacation.

The book is loaded with photos, which adds to its appeal, as well as information at the beginning of each chapter listing estimated mileage of the trip; estimated time to get there, as well as how much time you’ll need to fully explore the sights; highlights of the area; and directions for getting there. A route map is also included for each drive. At the back of each chapter you’ll find concise “In The Area” listings under the headings of Accommodations, Attractions and Recreation, Dining and Nightlife, Shopping, and other resources, all with addresses, phone numbers, and website info.

Such a book is a herculean task, especially when you are the mother of four children. Christine combined her family life with first-hand research as she spent several years working on this guide. We’re sure it will be an indispensable resource for your family and serve as an idea-starter for many memory-making trips!

The book is available in bookstores, museums, gift shops, and other retail establishments across New York State, as well as through major book retailers, including Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

Meet Christine at a book signing event, along with over 65 local authors, at the Buffalo History Museum on Saturday, November 25 from 12-2pm.