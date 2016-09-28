Family Travel: The City Known as "Kidsburgh"

× Expand Pittsburgh Header

It has long been known as “Steel City” and is home to the vaunted Pittsburgh Steelers NFL team as well as major league baseball and hockey teams. After some years as a down and out rust belt city at the intersection of three rivers, Pittsburgh has undergone a striking renaissance. It is now a gleaming cultural oasis.

Pittsburgh is a city on the rise, celebrating its bicentennial this year and is a perfect weekend destination — just a three-hour drive south of Buffalo. It was recently named one of the “Best Places to Travel in 2016” by Travel & Leisure Magazine.

The city is nestled in the steep hills of Western Pennsylvania and at the confluence of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers that form the Ohio River. Bridges are a necessity here and Pittsburgh has been called the “City of Bridges.”

With 446 bridges, officially this is the city with the most bridges in the world, three more than former world leader Venice, Italy. George Ferris, the designer who developed and gave the Ferris Wheel its name, also lived in Pittsburgh and began his illustrious career designing bridges. Many of the city’s bridges have their own distinct personalities.

Though he wasn’t born in Pittsburgh, steel magnate Andrew Carnegie made his immense riches in the city. When he sold out to J. P. Morgan for half a billion dollars in 1901, he was the world’s richest man.

The steel mills where he made his fortune are mostly gone but the many glorious cultural institutions he created and supported continue to attract locals and visitors from around the world. The city has benefitted handsomely with libraries, a university, grand museums, and a magnificent concert hall.

It is a most family-friendly city and has been called “Kidsburgh.” It is a city where visitors can take a ride on an historic funicular, visit the National Aviary, pay tribute to Mr. Rogers by stopping to see his ten-foot high riverfront statue, enjoy rides at an old fashioned amusement park (open on weekend nights in October), immerse themselves in Daniel Tiger’s neighborhood at the Children’s Museum, and even take a turn at the wheel of a World War II amphibious vehicle on the river.

Just Ducky Tours offers the perfect introduction to the city and its rivers in a fun and adventurous way that the whole family will enjoy. Each excursion begins in historic Station Square along the riverfront, and travels through downtown before splashing into the water. Tours run daily through November and begin again in April. They offer great views of the skyline and many of the city’s cultural institutions.

It is always fun to hear the tour guide talk about where to find life preservers as the duck travels through the city streets. The best part is cruising along the river. Young cruisers are invited to drive the duck and receive a sticker attesting to the junior cruiser’s new skill.

Don’t miss the Children’s Museum especially if you have preschool or elementary school age children. For fans of the PBS show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, the special Daniel Tiger exhibit continues through Jan. 17, 2017.

Explore some of the favorite places from the neighborhood. Encourage your children to transform into their favorite characters and neighborhood helpers such as a policeman and doctor, using costumes and handheld facemasks. They can act out a scene on the Imagination Stage. Visit the Clock Factory where the children can play with different kinds of clocks. Try out a one-of-a-kind musical instrument.

Children can write or draw a thank you note to someone who has done something special and share it on the Thank You Tree. Meet Daniel and all of his friends at the Neighborhood School. Sort, deliver, and receive mail and packages at the Neighborhood Post Office.

Fred Rogers, creator and star of the PBS show Mister Rogers Neighborhood, was a beloved Pittsburgh icon and an advisor and friend to the museum during his lifetime. On display are the original puppets from the show, his blue canvas sneakers, and one of his sweaters. Did you know that his mother knitted the famed sweaters that he changed into in each episode?

There are a variety of other exhibits and play areas including the Attic, Cool Stuff Room, Garage, Garden, and Studio.

The riverfront Carnegie Science Center offers four floors of interactive experiences including the world’s largest permanent robotics exhibit, a zero gravity simulator, the Miniature Railroad & Village, the Buhl Planetarium, and hundreds of hands-on exhibits.

Out front is the USS Requin, a Cold War era submarine. Come aboard to learn how 80 men used their expertise to carry out the sub’s lengthy defense and scientific missions, some of which are still classified.

Pittsburgh has long been a legendary sports town and Highmark SportsWorks is designed to inspire learning by uniting sports with the laws of science. It offers nearly 30 interactive experiences in three areas: LifeWorks, Physics of Sports, and Sports Challenge.

Become a human yo-yo at the You-Yo that whisks visitors high in the air, up and back down, and then up again. Scale a 25-foot Rock Wall. Get fastened into a bungee harness and do some high-flying tricks. Pedal a unicycle high above the exhibit gallery on High Cycle.

Sports Challenge gives visitors a chance to be part of the game and you can see how fast your fastball is or test your reaction speed against an ice hokey goalie.

Have a child who is considering a medical career? Zap!Surgery offers the chance to learn about imaging and surgical techniques and try your hand at some of the skills that surgeons use. Endoscopes let a medical team see inside the body without having to make large cuts, and you can try using a tool to remove an object stuck in a lung.

At SpacePlace experience weightlessness, design a rocket and let it launch, explore a replica of the International Space Station, and imagine life as an astronaut.

Just minutes from downtown is Kennywood Park, one of the area’s best-loved historic landmarks with world-class roller coasters, thrilling rides, live shows, games and more. During October it is open weekend nights for Phantom Fright Nights. There will be haunted attractions and demented clowns, hungry vampires and ghastly ghouls. It is not recommended for young children and it would depend on the child, but middle school or older is the typical audience.

An historic sign tells us that George Washington was here on July 9, 1755 during the French and Indian Wars. After General Braddock was mortally wounded in the battle between the British and French, Washington, then a 23-year-old colonel in the Virginia Militia, led the defeated troops back to Maryland.

Everyone’s favorite is the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium located on 77 acres in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood. It boasts a nice children’s zoo where kids can get up close with animals and even feed them. The zoo features approximately 4000 mammals, birds, reptiles, fish, and amphibians from all corners of the world. The size is not overwhelming and there is plenty of shade and benches for taking a break.

Watch the elephants enjoy soaking in an elephant pond and then inside there is a young elephant that enjoys a daily bath with a trainer. The elephant has been trained to kneel so the trainer can get all around her large body.

Inside the education building, check out the elephant jaws and feel the teeth. Enjoy petting the bunnies.

The animals at this zoo are featured in naturalist habitats representative of each species’ native ranges. The gorillas, monkeys, giraffes and zebras are always a favorite and they have room to roam.

For a wondrous view of Pittsburgh ride to the Duquesne Incline’s Observation Deck in the 138-year-old incline car to see what USA Today calls “one of the “10 most beautiful views in America.” This is one of the few remaining inclines in the country. The upper station houses a museum of Pittsburgh history

Travel Tip of the Month: For more information on Pittsburgh go to visitpittsburgh.com or call 800-359-0758 or 412-281-7711. A variety of packages are offered at visitpittsburgh.com. There are discounts on attraction tickets as well as hotels.

There is a wide range of family friendly accommodations. The Homewood Suites Downtown is a perfect choice for families. It is close to many attractions and all the studio and one-bedroom suites feature separate living and sleeping areas. The couch in the living room is a sleep sofa: perfect for children. Rooms come with a fully equipped kitchen, a full daily complimentary breakfast, and evening drinks and dinner Monday-Thursday. Visit Homewood.hilton.com/Pittsburgh or call 888-370-0983.

Deborah Williams is a veteran travel writer who lives in Holland, NY. Her work has appeared in national and international publications. She is a long-time contributor to WNY Family. Learn more at www.deborahwilliams.com.