Family Travel: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, North Carolina’s capital city was founded in 1792. It was named for Sir Walter Raleigh who attempted to establish the first English colony on the shores of the new world in the 1580s. Today, there is an imposing statue of Sir Walter that stands tall in the center of downtown.

It is the only state capital to have been planned and established by a state as the seat of government and is the largest city in the Research Triangle Region that includes Durham and Chapel Hill.

This is a city that prides itself on traditional southern hospitality and is quite family-friendly with several free, world class state museums and other free attractions. In recent years there has been a growth of hip new restaurants, boutiques, art galleries, and other creative enterprises.

The city’s founding fathers called Raleigh the “City of Oaks” and dedicated themselves to maintaining the area’s wooded tracts and grassy parks.

There are walking and trolley tours of the major downtown attractions but if you are traveling with teens — 14 and over — this is a perfect place to take a guided Segway tour. Don’t worry: lessons are included and no one goes out on the sidewalks until everyone is at ease on the unique vehicles.

Start at the Triangle Glides shop in the City Market. It is the best and most fun way to learn about Raleigh history and see the attractions. You will cover more ground as you effortlessly glide from place to place. Everything is provided, including training, helmets, and a wireless audio pack so you can easily hear your guide’s live narration about the Raleigh story.

We first practiced in the store and then in the parking lot. Even after we were ready for the sidewalks, we were kept in good control with a guide at the front and another in back of our intrepid group.

The 90-minute city center tour showcases a mix of landmarks in downtown Raleigh. Highlights included Fayetteville Street, the “main street” of the downtown area that is undergoing a grand revitalization effort; the Governor’s Mansion, a stately 1891 Queen Anne style home (alas we just got to peek through the gate and were not invited for tea); the State Capitol, and the Legislative Building Complex.

We were the center of attention as we glided around the state government buildings. Later, it was time for a free tour of the Capitol. Completed in 1840, the building is considered one of the finest and best-preserved examples of a major civic building in the Greek revival style.

In the middle of the Rotunda is a unique George Washington statue. It is a 1970 copy of Antonio Canova’s Washington statue that had been displayed in the original State House from 1820-1831. Canova sought to honor and even glorify the Father of our Country by depicting him in a Roman general’s uniform with a tunic, body armor and a short cape. The seated president is writing (in Italian) the first words of his farewell address as president. It is definitely one of a kind.

It was soon time for play for kids of all ages at Marbles Kids Museum. Opened in 2007, the museum is dedicated to the idea that children learn best through play and discovery. If you have little ones under age three they can discover the magic of the woods and explore woodland critters at their own pace.

One of the more popular areas is Splash where kids can board the U.S.S. Science Sub and immerse themselves in scientific experiments or climb aboard a realistic pirate ship for imaginary adventure. In the Art Loft, visitors are invited to paint, draw, sculpt, and explore various types of artwork. At the Stemosphere, kids can soak up science, tinker with technology, and explore engineering. There are many hands-on learning opportunities with brainteasers, science challenges, puzzles, math games, and more.

× 1 of 11 Expand Raleigh - History Welcome × 2 of 11 Expand Raleigh - statue × 3 of 11 Expand Raleigh - Marble Kids × 4 of 11 Expand Raleigh - Marbles1 × 5 of 11 Expand Raleigh - Marbles 2 × 6 of 11 Expand Raleigh - historycanoe × 7 of 11 Expand Raleigh - Naturalsciences × 8 of 11 Expand Raleigh - Nascar × 9 of 11 Expand Raleigh - segway × 10 of 11 Expand Raleigh - mueseumplay × 11 of 11 Expand Raleigh - washingtonstatue Prev Next

The free North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, established in 1879, is the state’s oldest and is the Southeast’s largest natural history museum. Its Nature Research Center, an 80,000 square-foot wing that opened in 2012 seeks to inspire the next generation of scientists by demystifying the research process.

Three floors are packed with interactive opportunities: modeling storms, testing DNA samples, shadowing scientists at work. In depth “meet the Scientist” lectures from area researchers will appeal to all ages.

Budding scientists and anyone interested in medicine should not miss “The Secret World Inside You.” Opened in October it continues through March 12, 2017. Using videos, larger-than-life models, and interactive games, the exhibit explores the microscopic, non-human life in and on our bodies and the benefits of coexisting with them. Discover how that community of bacteria, fungi, and other organisms changes as you grow, as you’re exposed to new environments and foods, and as you take different medications.

The Nature Exploration Center opened in 2000 as the new home to a natural science collection that dates back to 1879. The Natural Treasures of North Carolina offers a glimpse into a world that is rare, such as Venus Flytraps that are native to nowhere else on earth.

The Discovery Room is a place designed for the youngest visitors. Touch fossils, feel bird’s wings, watch a beehive, try on costumes, play with puppets, and find hidden animals in the dead tree.

Don’t miss the Terror of the South, the only real Acrocanthosaurus skeleton on display in the world (a cast of this dinosaur specimen is on display at New York’s American Museum of Natural History). Learn how Acro hunted his gigantic prey and how his septic bite could bring down even the mightiest foes.

Another must-see is the Daily Planet Theater; a three-story, 42-foot-tall globe filled with exciting videos and multi-media presentations where everyone can immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of nature.

In the Coastal North Carolina Overlook, exhibit visitors can get up close and personal with one of the most impressive whale skeleton collections in the country. It includes a massive blue whale, a rare True’s Beaked Whale, and the signature Sperm Whale named “Trouble.” Then there is Mayflower, the remains of an endangered Right Whale collected in 1874. The bones have been on display for more than 100 years.

The North Carolina Museum of History is another free museum with many activities designed for families and children. The state’s story features artifacts, multimedia presentations, and interactive formats designed for all ages. Exhibits highlight the state’s military history, sports heroes, decorative arts, and more.

Gallery-themed backpacks are available for parents with children ages three to five. The backpacks are filled with activities to help you explore the Sports Hall of Fame and the Story of North Carolina.

With older kids, explore some of the exhibit galleries with Colonel Fred Olds, founder of the museum. Pick up forms at the information desk so the kids can find some of the colonel’s favorite artifacts.

Learn about North Carolina and the Civil War in the permanent military history gallery. See the original one room workshop of David Marshall Williams, whose carbine rifle was used by the military in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam. Ironically, he designed the early version of the gun while in prison.

The Story of North Carolina traces life in the state from its earliest inhabitants through the 20th century. It focuses on people who shaped the state.

The free North Carolina Museum of Art is considered one of the premier art museums in the south featuring a dramatic gallery building housing a world-class collection of more than 30 Rodin sculptures plus a 164-acre Museum Park. There are a variety of engaging programs for toddlers, teens and everyone in between. Make cool art, see live performances, or take a family-friendly museum tour.

Travel Tip of the Month: For more information on the Raleigh area go to www.visitraleigh.com or call 800-849-8499.

Deborah Williams is a veteran travel writer and winner of the Society of American Travel Writer’s Lowell Thomas Gold Travel Writing Award. She lives in Holland, NY and is also the author of “The Erie Canal: Exploring New York’s Great Canals. Learn more at www.deborahwilliams.com.