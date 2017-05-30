Family Travel: Go to the Beach!

× Expand Go to the beach

Some of the best times of my life have been splendid days at the beach. June is the best because the whole summer beckons.

I have always agreed with Henry James and his view of summer: “Summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.”

Western New Yorkers are blessed with two Great Lakes, as well as Chautauqua Lake. Some public beaches are even free and offer sweeping sand, clean water, and gentle drop-offs.

As I was growing up, a day at the beach always meant crossing the Peace Bridge and landing at Abino Bay — a graceful arc marked by the Point Abino Lighthouse at one end and Crystal Beach Amusement Park at the other. Though the amusement park is long gone, the sparkling beach still beckons. It was named for the “crystal clear” water conditions present when it was founded.

As a water lover since before I could walk, I have enjoyed pools, ponds, rivers, and the ocean, but nothing beats a cool, refreshing, fresh water lake — and the beaches of Lake Erie are among the best.

Crystal Beach has long been one of Fort Erie’s favorite tourist attractions, drawing thousands from across Niagara, Western New York, and the Toronto area. Crystal Beach Park opened in 1888 as a religious campground. Soon amusement rides were added, as were dance halls and restaurants, and a pier was built to accommodate ferryboats from Buffalo.

The bathhouses and shimmering waters, set off by the expansive sand beach, attracted thousands of bathers and beachcombers. For generations, a visit to Crystal Beach was the highpoint of the summer for area residents.

Alas, on Labor Day, 1989 Crystal Beach’s most famous landmark, the Amusement Park closed. For roller coaster fans the famous Comet was taken apart and shipped to Lake George, where it is still thrilling visitors. The amusement park has been replaced by Crystal Beach Tennis & Yacht Club, a gated community.

But the beach is still attracting visitors. Admission is free although there is a charge for parking. There is a nearby boat launch, playground, and restrooms.

Special Attraction: Built in 1918 on the rocky shoreline of Point Abino, the iconic Point Abino Lighthouse is open for regularly scheduled tours during the summer. Since the lighthouse is located at the end of a private road, all visits are by tour only. Since it was decommissioned in 1995, it has been designated as a National Historic Site.

Evangola State Park is a 733-acre park south of Buffalo in Brant, along the Lake Erie shore. Formerly farmland, the land was used to grow tomatoes, beans, and corn. It opened as a state park in 1954 and its major attraction has always been its arc-shaped shoreline and natural sand beach.

The park opens for swimming Memorial Day weekend and is open on weekends until June 24, and then daily through Labor Day. Admission is $7 per car on weekends and $6 per car on weekdays.

“The water at Evangola is excellent quality and almost never closes because of poor water conditions,” explained David McQuay, naturalist at the park.

The park has a variety of habitats including lakeshore, woodlands, meadows, and wetlands.

Picnic tables overlook the lake and a number are accessible to people with limited mobility. There are also picnic shelters and 80 campsites and one cabin for rent.

There are facilities for baseball, tennis, volleyball, disc golf, basketball, and horseshoes. Limited sports equipment may be borrowed from the bathhouse. There is also a snack bar.

Special Attraction: There are a variety of naturalist led programs throughout the year. Check with the park office for a schedule.

Chautauqua Institution is not a place typically thought about in terms of a beach. However, there are several small beaches along Chautauqua Lake on the grounds of the Institution. Best of all, admission to the grounds is free on Sundays during the nine-week summer season.

The beaches are part of one of Western New York’s greatest treasures: a summer community that provides a unique mix of lectures, classes, recreational activities, and performing and literary arts programs, less than an hour and a half south of Buffalo.

Families with young children frequent the beach near the Miller Bell Tower, whose bells play every 15 minutes, gently letting Chautauquans know they aren’t late for a concert or sailing class.

Most often people describe Chautauqua as “paradise” or “utopia,” and it does seem to be a community out of another time where children can freely and safely bike around the grounds, take a sail on the sparkling lake, play on the sand beach under the watchful eye of a lifeguard, or learn about such creative endeavors as sand painting. It is easy to feel as you have tumbled into a lost world when you pass through the gates.

Special attraction: Boats including kayaks, canoes, sailboats, as well as paddleboats are available for rent.

Presque Isle State Park, Erie, Pennsylvania boasts some of the best sand beaches on Lake Erie. Erie is a two-hour drive south of Buffalo and could be a day trip or a good weekend destination. This is Erie’s premier warm weather attraction, a 3,200 acre sandy peninsula that arches into Lake Erie. Beachcombers have their choice of more than 11 perfect sandy beaches. During the warm months there is also biking, hiking, boating, and bird watching.

The neck of the peninsula is attached to the mainland four miles west of downtown Erie. The park creates Presque Isle Bay, a wide and deep harbor for the city. There are water taxis during the summer with stops along the waterfront.

Erie is an important Great Lakes shipping port and the bay attracts many pleasure boats and worldwide freighters.

Presque Isle is a National Natural Landmark and is a major recreational destination for about four million visitors each year. Admission is free and there are even three free pontoon boat rides a day during the summer. These fill up fast so sign up as soon as you arrive.

Special attraction: There are regular tours aboard the 110-passenger Motor Vessel Lady Kate that offers 14-mile, 90 minute cruises onto the open waters of Lake Erie. The narrated tour included splendid views of Presque Isle’s shores, Erie’s skyline, lighthouses, ships, beaches, Gull Point Nature Preserve, wildlife, and the sparkling waters.

The best place to begin your tour of the park is at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center just outside the park boundaries. The 65,000 square foot, green-designed facility that opened in 2006 encourages visitors to experience the unique history and ever-changing diverse ecosystems of Presque Isle State Park.

The orientation theater provides a multimedia experience that takes visitors through 12,000 years of history, year-round activities, and the many spectacular sunsets of Presque Isle. The 75-foot, glass-enclosed observation tower affords spectacular views of Lake Erie.

Ontario Beach Park in Rochester boasts an expansive beach on the shores of Lake Ontario. The free 39-acre park offers visitors 1,800 feet of guarded beachfront. Take a stroll along its picturesque pier or dunk a fishing line.

The swimming season is open from the Friday after Father’s Day until Labor Day. Free swimming lessons are offered every Wednesday.

Life jackets, kickboards, floats, water toys, sand toys, and footballs are available for free to borrow from the lifeguard staff. There are also regular concerts at the park.

Beyond the beautiful beach, the park boasts an historic carousel offering rides for $1, or ride all day for $5. It was carved and created by G.A. Dentzel in Philadelphia. Installed at the park in 1905, it has remained in its original location ever since. The carousel is a menagerie model and consists of 52 riding animals and two chariots, set in three rows. It has been modified for handicapped accessibility.

Special Attraction: The original Abbott’s Frozen Custard across from the park still stands at the corner of Lake and Beach Avenues. Though Abbott’s has expanded to more than 40 locations, this is the original shop that Arthur Abbott opened in 1926. It is the place for cones, dishes, sundaes and splits, milkshakes, flurries and floats.

Travel Tip of the Month: For Crystal Beach and Point Abino, visit www.forteriecanada.com; call 905-871-1332. For Evangola State Park, visit www.evangolastatepark.com or call 716-549-1332.

For Chautauqua Institution, visit www.ciweb.org or call 800-836-ARTS. For Presque Isle State Park, visit presqueisle.org or call 814-833-7424 or 800-524-ERIE. For Ontario Beach Park, visit http://www2.monroecounty.gov/parks-ontariobeach.php or call 585-753-5887.

Deborah Williams has written WNY Family’s monthly “Family Travel” column for several decades. She is a veteran travel writer whose work has appeared in national and international publications and winner of the Lowell Thomas Gold Travel Writing Award from the Society of American Travel Writers. She lives in Holland, NY and is often accompanied on her travels by her beloved golden Labrador retriever, Sam.