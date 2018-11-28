Explore & More's New Canalside Home is Almost Ready!

× 1 of 5 Expand Explore & More Building × 2 of 5 Expand Explore & More 1 × 3 of 5 Expand Explore & More 2 × 4 of 5 Expand Explore & More 3 × 5 of 5 Expand Explore & More 4 Prev Next

Explore & More’s new building is up at Canalside, and the first exhibits are starting to arrive this month, making the community’s vision of bringing family friendly activities to the waterfront that much closer to reality.

Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum is built on the historic footprint of the Prime Slip, at the crossroads between canals and bridges that have become year round community destinations, with ice skating and paddle boating depending on the season. The museum is the perfect place to learn about the region’s roots as an innovative port at the turn of the last century and its critical role in America’s expansion west, while using hands-on play to spark the imagination and unlock the unlimited potential of our next generation of great minds.

The four-story, 43,000 square foot museum features seven educational play zones offering hands-on exhibits that tell the story of Western New York — the importance of our waterways, community, cultures, traditions, architecture, agriculture, sports, industries and innovations.

In addition to four floors of fun with great views of the waterfront, a rooftop terrace with sweeping views of the city and the perfect place to watch the Bison’s Friday night fireworks, the building will also house a retail space and café that will be open to the public. The café will be on the lower towpath level with patio chairs and tables alongside the canal for ice cream in the summer and hot cocoa in the winter, in addition to fresh lunch fare with plenty of seating. There will also be a party rental space in the Celebration Room, an art studio and working kitchen galley, as well as events on the terrace.

The seven main zones include: Moving Waters, Being Good Neighbors, Playing Together, Lighting Buffalo’s Imagination, Building Buffalo, From Farm to Fork and Rooftop Garden.

Moving Water

Natural and human forces have shaped the Buffalo waterfront, while the dynamic ports, canals, and harbor fueled the engines of prosperity and innovation that powered our great city. An iconic two-story waterfall will cascade down into a water table where children of all ages will learn about the Erie Canal, how locks work, and how electricity is produced. A large visitor-powered water wheel will illustrate that moving water is power as visitors compare the amount of energy they can produce individually to the power of the falls which can light up an entire grid map of Buffalo.

Being Good Neighbors

This child-friendly neighborhood has three homes that look similar from the outside, but when you go inside these homes you see that their traditions are very different. Each house celebrates a different culture, which will rotate in the future. The Buffalo Niagara area is filled with a diverse mix of cultures and families and here children can learn more about their neighbors and neighborhoods. This exciting zone will also feature a city bus for children to hop aboard and an immersive colored pencil cityscape where children are invited to color a vehicle, scan it in, and “drive” it through a large scale digital town and print it to create a 3-D paper car to take home.

Playing Together

Families can run, move, play, and see what it feels like to be a part of the professional sports teams that make Buffalo great by trying on the helmets, jerseys, and gear of each team and posing for a team card. Visitors can race against the clock to find their best time. There’s a sock skating rink and Jumbotron that lets the whole family get in on the action, a fishing boat, a Mini Aud for the crawling members of the family, and Rigging and Ramble, a nautically inspired climbing structure that reaches to the top of the gallery and overlooks the Moving Water exhibit below.

Lighting Buffalo’s Imagination

Visitors will explore the materials, ideas, and innovations that have fueled Buffalo’s prosperity and continue to power new ideas through curiosity, imagination, and collaboration.

There is an interactive Innovation Wall where visitors can investigate 40 major innovators and innovations from Western New York. There are multiple bicycles all connected to a central feature that when children pedal together they illuminate a tower that harkens back to the thousands of bright lights that illuminated the 1901 Pan-American Exposition, encouraging teamwork and illuminating imaginations.

The zone features the Tinkering Tank maker’s space where visitors will have the opportunity to build a gizmo, tinker, test, and try again with workbenches and real tools and materials. This zone will also feature a Working on Wellness exhibit which will celebrate our medical campus and give children an opportunity to dress-up in lab coats and take their stuffed patients to examination beds, a small-scale replica X-ray machine and MRI station, introducing new words and concepts. This child-friendly zone is intended to have children learn more about their health, the role of doctors and researchers, and that hospitals are places for healing.

Building Buffalo

Buffalo’s storied architectural history will inspire children and families to construct their own great structures as museum visitors solve architectural challenges together. Children can step into a construction zone and be the foreman, design, experiment and build anything imaginable, including a bridge, a house and a city, learning about architecture past and present.

There will be an enormous table top map of Buffalo to let children learn about our city in an immersive setting, helping to cultivate the next great generation of architects, builders, and urban planners.

From Farm to Fork

This zone uses Buffalo’s rich agricultural history to show children where our food comes from in a sustainable way. They’ll learn how to plant, grow, harvest, load a small-scale truck to take produce to market, sell, shop for and prepare healthy meals in this play area that merges a farm, farmer’s market, and authentic kitchen. Guests from the current East Aurora museum will be happy to learn there will be a cow for milking — a new and improved Millie!

Rooftop Garden

The fourth floor terrace offers unprecedented views of Canalside while providing exhilarating artistic and play opportunities for visitors of all ages. This space will also employ “green” design techniques for the sustainability of the building, the environment, and also as a learning tool for the community. By creating artful ways to explain the t echnology, the Museum can inspire the next generation to value the environment and sustainable design.

Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum is on course to raise the remaining $1.9 million needed to build the $29 million museum, $6 million of which was donated by their new namesake, as a matching challenge grant donated from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, with $3 million for the capital campaign and $3 million to establish Explore & More’s endowment to ensure financial stability for the organization for years to come.

The East Aurora location will close to members on March 30, 2019, one week prior to the general public, ending a 24-year legacy since a small group of passionate parents and educators first dreamed of a new kind of museum for their community that fostered interactive learning through the transformative power of play. The new museum at Canalside is anticipating a Spring opening, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the original museum.

Admission, membership, and party pricing has yet to be determined based on capacity of the museum, which will take clearer shape as exhibits are installed, and will be announced on the organization’s website and Facebook page as soon as it is known, making this a good time to start following them on Facebook.

Navigating Canalside may be a concern for families who haven’t yet been to the area, so detailed instructions for arriving by bus, train and car, including parking maps of the area will be provided on the website as it gets closer to the opening date. According to a recent article in The Buffalo News showing parking in the city, Canalside has more parking available than any other area downtown with 5,564 spaces in the immediate vicinity and handicap accessible parking nearby.

“We are all so excited to be at this point,” says Explore & More CEO Michelle Urbanczyk. “To see the museum go from the drawing stage to the actual exhibits arriving is such a thrill. We think the museum is going to be a tremendous source of pride for our community for generations to come.”