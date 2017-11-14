Yuletide in the Country Tours & Buffet

Yuletide in the Country Tour & Buffet dates: December 1-3, 8-10 and 15-17. Please check our website for current tour times.

Journey through the snowy Historic Village on a guided walking tour as you visit the homes and businesses of the villagers – they are celebrating the news that Christmas has been declared an official holiday in New York! Singing, dancing, music, and other festivities will surround you during these enchanting Christmas tours. You can also enjoy a delicious Yuletide-themed buffet dinner (on its own or in conjunction with your tour), catered by the Caledonia Village Inn.

Please be advised that this is a 90-minute guided walking tour (rain or shine), and as such it is not recommended for people with walking difficulties or infants (strollers are not allowed). Advanced reservations are required and non-refundable.

Tour Pricing: $25 general public/$19 museum members

Buffet Pricing: $30 adults/$16 youth (ages 2-10)