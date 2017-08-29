Youth Auditions - Neglia Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

What: Open Auditions for The Nutcracker performed at Shea's Performing Arts Center on November 25th and 26th, 2017.

Over 40 children ages 8 and up will be selected to fill many children’s roles, including Party Children, Cupcakes, Bakers, Mice, Rats, Soldiers, and Angels.

The holiday season comes alive in Neglia’s enchanting production of The Nutcracker. Follow Marie on her magical journey through a wondrous battle scene, breathtaking winter wonderland, and a delectable land of sweets. Whether you are a returning audience member or discovering this beloved holiday tradition for the first time, you are sure to leave the performance filled with a sense of warmth and joy.

Buffalo News reviewer Steve Sucato said: “Sure to be a holiday tradition, Neglia’s The Nutcracker is the stuff childhood dreams are made of.”

Neglia patrons said: “The only two words I can come up with are ‘enchanting’ and ‘magical’.” and “We were completely enchanted by last evening’s performance. The sets, costume and caliber of dancing blew us away.”

Boys and Girls Audition times by age range:

Ages 8-10: 11am- 12:30pm

Ages 11-13: 12:45- 2:45pm

Ages 14+: 3:00-4:00pm

*must be present for your entire group time frame to be considered for a role

More details on show date and dancer/ actor requirements can be found on our website: http://negliaballet.org/auditions/