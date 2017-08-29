Youth Auditions for Baba Yaga Ballet at Shea's

What: Open Auditions for Baba Yaga performed at Shea's Performing Arts Center on October 13th and 14th, 2017.

Over 20 children ages 8 and up will be selected to fill many children’s roles, including Woodland Creatures, Mushrooms, and Goblins in Neglia Ballets production of Baba Yaga, a Russian folktale.

Neglia Ballet’s production of Baba Yaga is a feast for the eyes, ears and imagination, with beautiful and eerie sets, colorful costumes, magical lighting affects and the music of three Russian Masters; Mussorgsky, Stavinsky and Glazunov.

This spooktacular tale of how a brave little girl defeats the evil antics of Baba Yaga, the fearsome witch is full of magical moments that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Boys and Girls Audition times by age range:

Ages 8-10: 4:30-6:30pm

Ages 11-14: 6:30- 8:00pm

*must be present for your entire group time frame to be considered for a role

More details on show date and dancer/ actor requirements can be found on our website: http://negliaballet.org/auditions/