Women in Games Exhibit Opening

to Google Calendar - Women in Games Exhibit Opening - 2018-11-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women in Games Exhibit Opening - 2018-11-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women in Games Exhibit Opening - 2018-11-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - Women in Games Exhibit Opening - 2018-11-17 13:00:00

The Strong Museum 1 Manhattan Square, Rochester, New York 14607

Discover the untold stories of women in the game industry. View design documents from pioneers including Carol Shaw and Roberta Williams, take a look at iconic female game characters, and play a round of Dona Bailey's Centipede.

Explore examples of video games marketed to girls and created by female-led companies, listen to musical scores for video games composed by women, and discover female designers who created popular non-electronic games.

Opening weekend only, meet game developers and create a story, setting, and character for your own video game. Included with general museum admission fees.

Info
The Strong Museum 1 Manhattan Square, Rochester, New York 14607 View Map
Museum Event
585-263-2700
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Women in Games Exhibit Opening - 2018-11-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women in Games Exhibit Opening - 2018-11-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women in Games Exhibit Opening - 2018-11-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - Women in Games Exhibit Opening - 2018-11-17 13:00:00