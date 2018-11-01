Women in Games Exhibit Opening

Discover the untold stories of women in the game industry. View design documents from pioneers including Carol Shaw and Roberta Williams, take a look at iconic female game characters, and play a round of Dona Bailey's Centipede.

Explore examples of video games marketed to girls and created by female-led companies, listen to musical scores for video games composed by women, and discover female designers who created popular non-electronic games.

Opening weekend only, meet game developers and create a story, setting, and character for your own video game. Included with general museum admission fees.