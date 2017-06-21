WNY Family "Family Fun Thursdays"

Western New York Family Magazine is proud to once again partner with Canalside to present “Family FUN Thursdays,” a series of entertaining, FREE summer events for the entire family, from 11am – 1:00pm, each Thursday, through August 31.

Thursday, August 3 ~ Darlene Ceglia’s Dance Project

WNY Family welcomes nationally acclaimed Darlene Ceglia’s Dance Project...You’ve seen them on stage at Kissmas Bash! This year’s Canalside performance will include tap, jazz, contemporary and hip hop. You won’t want to miss it!