WNY Family "Family Fun Thursdays"

Canalside 44 Prime St., Buffalo, New York 14202

Western New York Family Magazine is proud to once again partner with Canalside to present “Family FUN Thursdays,” a series of entertaining, FREE summer events for the entire family, from 11am – 1:00pm, each Thursday, through August 31.

Thursday, July 27 ~ Lisa Taylor Academy of Ballet and Dance Arts & Romney Taylor’s World of Fighting Arts

Join Lisa Taylor Academy of Ballet and Dance Arts for a performance from “Peter & The Wolf” for the first half and Romney Taylor’s World Fighting Arts for an Isshin Ryu Karate demonstration in the second hour with the opportunity for the audience to try movements.

Canalside 44 Prime St., Buffalo, New York 14202
Children's Entertainment, Free Event, Outdoors
716-836-3486
