WNY Family "Family Fun Thursdays"

Western New York Family Magazine is proud to once again partner with Canalside to present “Family FUN Thursdays,” a series of entertaining, FREE summer events for the entire family, from 11am – 1:00pm, each Thursday, through August 31.

Thursday, July 20 ~ Just 4 Me Pediatric Dentistry

Just 4 Me Pediatric Dentistry presents musical fun with Betty’s Music Together. Kids will sing, dance, wiggle and play. Betty’s Music Together will have fun props and instruments to play with and lots of great songs that you and your children can sing along to. Stop by the Just 4 Me sponsor table for a FREE toothbrush.