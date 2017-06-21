Quantcast

WNY Family "Family Fun Thursdays"

Canalside 44 Prime St., Buffalo, New York 14202

Western New York Family Magazine is proud to once again partner with Canalside to present “Family FUN Thursdays,” a series of entertaining, FREE summer events for the entire family, from 11am – 1:00pm, each Thursday, through August 31.

Thursday, July 13 ~ Spezio’s Dance Dynamics

You won’t want to miss Nationally Award Winning Spezio’s Dance Dynamics. Enjoy exciting performances in jazz, tap, ballet, contemporary, lyrical and hip-hop that will delight children of all ages. Then it will be your turn to get up and dance during their sample dance class. Don’t miss the giveaways and all the FUN!

716-836-3486
