WNY Family "Family Fun Thursdays"

Western New York Family Magazine is proud to once again partner with Canalside to present “Family FUN Thursdays,” a series of entertaining, FREE summer events for the entire family, from 11am – 1:00pm, each Thursday, through August 31.

Thursday, July 6 ~ Community Music School & Pinot’s Palette

Community Music School - Come try out our Instrument Petting Zoo and learn from our instructors how to make your first musical notes on a dozen different instruments!

Pinot’s Palette - Try your hand at contributing to our community painting again this year! Parents can enter a drawing for this special piece to be raffled off at the end of today’s Family Fun Thursdays!